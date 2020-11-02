Hendry County Speedway to Host the 1st Annual Sunshine 360 Sprint Car Invitational 11/6/2020 and 11/7/2020



Photo credit: Twisted Chassis Photography



?????????????????

????????????????????Sunshine 360 sprint invitational!?????????????????????????????????????

This will be a show you do not want to miss!

This weekend’s sunshine state invitational will be broadcast on Done Right TV. Details to purchase this programming will be posted later this evening. This event is shaping up to be epic.

The Friday payout for the 360 sprints at hendry county motorsports park on November 6th is $1,500 to win, $800, $700, $500,$450,$400,$350,$325,$300,$275,$250-field. The purse Saturday for the sunshine state invitational is as $3,000 to win, $1,500, $1,000,$700, $600,$550,$500,$450,$400,$325, $300-field.

List of expect drivers with more in the works:

Connor morrell, mark smith, Danny smith, Frank carlson, Hayden Campbell, Connor Leoffler, Kyle Connery, Andy Cobb, Shane Butler, Mark Ruel Jr, Danny Martin Jr., andrew Griffin, Terry Witherspoon, Brian Eckley and Jeff Bye.