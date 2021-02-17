Freedom Factory Inaugural DRIFT NIGHT!!! March 5th, 2021

Freedom Factory Photo:

For all of our Drifting fans and the die hard Freedom Factory Fans, this is one of your first chances to get up close to the renovated and much improved freedom factory. Make Your Plans Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Finally!!! Public drifting at the Freedom Factory! Come check out Cleeter and the gang likely beating the hell out of their cars! Enjoy food, music, tire smoke and fun… it’s going to be a blast of a night! Driving tech cards are limited.

Spectator Parking open at 4pm

Spectator Gates open at 5pm

Pit Parking open at 4pm

Track Hot 6pm-11pm

Facility Secured: Midnight (Freedom Frank will be watchin)