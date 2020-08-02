

Florida Young Gun Gavin Graham Takes the win over some some veterans in truck racing at Auburndale Speedway.





The young Guns of Florida racing had a great showing Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway with Gavin Graham taking the win but not before battling with Chase King and out lasting some of Florida’s best in the truck class.







Pro Trucks

1.00g Gavin Graham

2. 25 Cody McDuffie

3. 59x Becca Monopoli

4. 24 Chase King

5. 92 Brennon Pletcher

6. 7 Jason Lester

7. 10 George Gorham

8. 21 Bryton Horner

9. 53 Nick Haag

10. 11k Walt Kirk

11. 94 Dodge Carlbert

12. 11Jr Carter Brown

13. 69 William Kerns

14. Q Danny Anderson

15. 19 Colt Cecil

16. 5k Kristin Clements

17. 11 Charlie Brown

18. 57 Brey Holmes





