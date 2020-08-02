Florida Young Gun Gavin Graham Takes the win over some some veterans in truck racing at Auburndale Speedway.
The young Guns of Florida racing had a great showing Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway with Gavin Graham taking the win but not before battling with Chase King and out lasting some of Florida’s best in the truck class.
Pro Trucks
1.00g Gavin Graham
2. 25 Cody McDuffie
3. 59x Becca Monopoli
4. 24 Chase King
5. 92 Brennon Pletcher
6. 7 Jason Lester
7. 10 George Gorham
8. 21 Bryton Horner
9. 53 Nick Haag
10. 11k Walt Kirk
11. 94 Dodge Carlbert
12. 11Jr Carter Brown
13. 69 William Kerns
14. Q Danny Anderson
15. 19 Colt Cecil
16. 5k Kristin Clements
17. 11 Charlie Brown
18. 57 Brey Holmes