Florida State Championship for Sportsman and Pro trucks for 75 Laps at Showtime Speedway







11-6-2020

Friday Night

Pits Gates open 5pm

GRANDSTANDS 7PM OPEN $10 GENERAL ADDMISSION

5:30 TO 6:30 OPEN PRACTICE

6:30 TO 7PM TRUCK PRACTICE

7PM TO 7:30 SPORTSMAN PRACTICE

7:30 TO 8PM OPEN PRACTICE

8PM TO 830 DRIVERS MEETING

8:45 HEAT RACE BEGIN



5 Car Limit Per Heat By Pill Pull For First Heat 2ND Heat To Be Determined. For Truck and Sportmans. Pay out for heats 100-75-50-25-25 Points Awarded for each Heat. Each Competitor will have 2 heat races

SPORTSMAN & TRUCKS 75 laps

Showtime Championship

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stocks practice only

Mini Stock practice only

4.6 Ford Oval practice only

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock practice only

11-7-2020

FEATURE’S ONLY FOR SOME

SPORTSMAN & TRUCKS 75 laps

Showtime Championship Will Qualify

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stocks

Mini Stock

4.6 Ford Oval

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock



11-7-2020



Gates Open 4:30pm

SPORTSMAN. 4:45 PRACTICE

TRUCKS 5:15 PRACTICE

Mini Stock 5:45 PRACTICE

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock 6:00 PRACTICE

TRUCKS AND SPORTSMAN 6:15- 645 PRACTICE

7:00 Parade lap and Open Ceremonies

7:10 QUALIFY TRUCK AND SPORTSMAN

Mini Stock HEAT

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock HEAT

INTERMISISON

TWO SEATER RIDES

4.6 FORD DIVISION FEATURE

CLEARWATER TOWING STRICTLY STOCK FEATURE

TRUCKS 75 LAPPER

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock. FEATURE

SPORTSMAN 75 LAPPER

MINI STOCK FEATURE