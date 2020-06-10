This Saturday – June 13th; the Florida Pro Truck traveling series and Sportsmans are back in the house!! Also making the line up this week is A-Modifieds, Outlaw Modifieds, & V8 Bombers. Pricing June 13th: $20 adult; $18 seniors 65+, Military, & 1st Responders (all w/ valid ID); $13 students 6-17 (W/ valid ID); children 5 & under are free. Pit gates open 12pm, grandstand gates open 4pm, qualifying & heat laps begin 5:30, & features are directly after (typically 7pm). 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly event- where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982; just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164 – across from the Punta Gorda Airport. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun ~ Racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights. For more info, visit the website