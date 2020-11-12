Everything you need to know for the 55th Annual Halifax Health Race to Stop Suicide Florida Governor’s Cup Weekend, Presented by Solar Fit!

As many of you know the Florida Governor’s Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the state, with winners such as the legendary David Rogers, Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Ed Howe, Erik Jones and Ty Majeski claiming victory in this Marque event! The event has expanded over time to a two day event with everything running from Late Models, to Modifies to Bombers! This year will be even more exciting with 9 divisions running over two night on Saturday November 14th and Sunday November 15th!

Everything kicks off Friday afternoon (Nov 13th) with open practice for all classes form 3PM to 8PM, fans will be allowed for free in the grandstands for a great preview of the weekend.

Saturday November 14th at 7:30 is the Prelude to the Cup featuring 50 lap races for the Modifies, Pro Late Models and Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series. Also in action that night will be the LKQ Super Stocks, Bombers and Vintage Ground Pounders. Gates Open at 6PM with feature racing at 7:30. Adult General admission will be just $25 with kids 11 and under free!

Sunday November 15th at 2PM is the big show! The David Rogers Super Late Models will take to the track for 200 laps to see who will add their name to the Florida Governor’s Cup! Also in action are the Sportsman with a 50 lap race and the Mod Minis! Gates will open around noon with feature racing starting at 2Pm, adult general admission will be $30, kids 11 and under will also be free on Sunday as well!

The full schedule of events and other race information can be found here: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/specials/gov-series/

Tickets can be purchased here: https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?store=19190

Current Pre Entries can be found here: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/news/?i=88641…

Bill Gallagher's Solar Fit Gov Cup contingency prizes: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/news/?i=88605

Feel free to contact us if you have any further questions and we hope to see you here this weekend for all the action!

Also NBC Gold will have the PPV through the following announcement.:

Here is the big news we have been hinting at this last week! Sunshine State Racing is going to be on

NBC Sports Gold

TrackPass this weekend covering the entire Governors Cup Event at

New Smyrna Speedway

!! We are so thankful for this opportunity from both NBC and NSS, and can’t wait to deliver our promise to bring our fans closer to the action than ever before. So keep an eye out for exclusive content here on our page throughout the weekend, and hop over to NBC Sports Gold to subscribe so you don’t miss a second of the 55th Annual Halifax Health Race To Stop Suicide Florida Governors Cup Presented By Solar Fit!