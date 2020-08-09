Dylan Bigley take the win in The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events



The Florida Pro truck Challenge Series made it’s third stop of the season at 4-17 Southern speedway Saturday night and put on a great show. Dylan Bigely more know as a late model driver has raced all three of these truck series races in his Brother’s ( Corey Bigely) truck. Winning last night makes Dylan 3 for three in the series races at 4-17 Southern Speedway.



Results and Full Video Below:



https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/236361750798517

https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/236361750798517



4-17 Southern Speedway

August 8, 2020

Race Results

Florida Pro Truck Series

Qualifying

1. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.776

2. 37 Nick Hernandez 15.828

3. 28 Dylan Bigley 15.874

4. 92 Brennon Pletcher 15.931

5. 3 Derek Pugh 15.940

6. 27 Cody Krucker 16.073

7. 24x Chase King 16.089

8. 59x Becca Monopoli 16.159

9. 57 Brey Holmes 16.271

10. 12 Granger Perra 16.278

11. 00 Gavin Graham 16.316

12. 41w Jeff White 16.324

13. 35 Michael Whipple 16.403

14. 21 LeRoy Moore 16.404

15. 19 Colt Cecil 16.516

16. 15 Travis Soukup 17.148

17. 24h Augie Hahn 17.551



Feature 50 Laps

1. 28 Dylan Bigley

2. 37 Nick Hernandez

3. 3 Derek Pugh

4. 27 Cody Krucker

5. 92 Brennon Pletcher

6. 59x Becca Monopoli

7. 57 Brey Holmes

8. 84 Billy VanDevender

9. 24x Chase King

10. 12 Granger Perra

11. 41w Jeff White

12. 21 LeRoy Moore

13. 35 Michael Whipple

14. 24h Tom Pryor

15. 19 Colt Cecil

16. 00 Gavin Graham

17. 15 Travis Soukup

18. 24 Donnie Burkhalter



