Dylan Bigley take the win in The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
The Florida Pro truck Challenge Series made it’s third stop of the season at 4-17 Southern speedway Saturday night and put on a great show. Dylan Bigely more know as a late model driver has raced all three of these truck series races in his Brother’s ( Corey Bigely) truck. Winning last night makes Dylan 3 for three in the series races at 4-17 Southern Speedway.
Results and Full Video Below:
https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/236361750798517
4-17 Southern Speedway
August 8, 2020
Race Results
Florida Pro Truck Series
Qualifying
1. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.776
2. 37 Nick Hernandez 15.828
3. 28 Dylan Bigley 15.874
4. 92 Brennon Pletcher 15.931
5. 3 Derek Pugh 15.940
6. 27 Cody Krucker 16.073
7. 24x Chase King 16.089
8. 59x Becca Monopoli 16.159
9. 57 Brey Holmes 16.271
10. 12 Granger Perra 16.278
11. 00 Gavin Graham 16.316
12. 41w Jeff White 16.324
13. 35 Michael Whipple 16.403
14. 21 LeRoy Moore 16.404
15. 19 Colt Cecil 16.516
16. 15 Travis Soukup 17.148
17. 24h Augie Hahn 17.551
Feature 50 Laps
1. 28 Dylan Bigley
2. 37 Nick Hernandez
3. 3 Derek Pugh
4. 27 Cody Krucker
5. 92 Brennon Pletcher
6. 59x Becca Monopoli
7. 57 Brey Holmes
8. 84 Billy VanDevender
9. 24x Chase King
10. 12 Granger Perra
11. 41w Jeff White
12. 21 LeRoy Moore
13. 35 Michael Whipple
14. 24h Tom Pryor
15. 19 Colt Cecil
16. 00 Gavin Graham
17. 15 Travis Soukup
18. 24 Donnie Burkhalter