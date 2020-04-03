We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.

Thank you so much!!

Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Jordan “Pickle” Dahl

Hometown: Superior WI.

Home Track: Superior Speedway

Birthday: 06/17/1973

Class: V8 Bomber

Car Number: 13

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? Actually started racing a year and half ago in the V8 Bombers. However, I have been around racing at all levels from Dirt to NASCAR marketing companies with drivers, racetracks and race teams.

What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 Southern Speedway – such a challenging track with having two different corners. If you can conquer 4-17 Southern Speedway I am a firm believer you can race anywhere and any track.

Who is your racing idol? Racing idols would have to my good friend Ron Hornaday Jr., Tony Stewart As well as my father which is where the orange 13 spade color scheme and number came from.

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. – still searching for that first win! But making strides. Favorite race for me so far has to be the last 100 lapper – had a really good car just needed a caution at the end to give us a chance.

People that help on your car: Jeremy Goddard, Bill VanDevender, Richard LaVance, Phil Sr and Jr Ellis, Dalton Ellis and a few others.

Sponsors: National Roofing, Melon 1, Schaeffer’s Oil, Prestige Speed & Fabrication, Speedway Motors, Backhaul McFall and PEM.