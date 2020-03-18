Driver Spotlight:
Ashton Chilton
Hometown: Key Largo Florida
Home track: 4-17 speedway
Birthday: 8/11
Class: Legend cars.
Car number: 77A
When did you start racing: May 2012 in gokarts.
Favorite track to race: I love citrus county speedway
Race Idol: Kyle Busch
Race highlight or favorite win: A WKA race in Pittsburgh when I won the race and the weekend championship on my dads birthday
People who help on car: All the guys at Little Gator Motorsports and my dad
Sponsors: CER Construction of Maryland, Chris’ bate and tackle of Tavernier Florida and Little Gator Motorsports.