Driver Spotlight:

Ashton Chilton

Hometown: Key Largo Florida

Home track: 4-17 speedway

Birthday: 8/11

Class: Legend cars.

Car number: 77A

When did you start racing: May 2012 in gokarts.

Favorite track to race: I love citrus county speedway

Race Idol: Kyle Busch

Race highlight or favorite win: A WKA race in Pittsburgh when I won the race and the weekend championship on my dads birthday

People who help on car: All the guys at Little Gator Motorsports and my dad

Sponsors: CER Construction of Maryland, Chris’ bate and tackle of Tavernier Florida and Little Gator Motorsports.