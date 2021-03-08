Dirt’s 4 Racing Street Stocks set to open their Season at Hendry County Motorsports Park for “The One More For Turbo Race”
Make your Plans now for the One More For Turbo Race. We will have lots of more information on this race in the day’s to come. Spread the word this will be a race you do not want to miss!!!!!!!!!!!!
Special guest driver to run “one more for Turbo” on March 19th and 20th!
Place your guess???? There goes the neighborhood!!! I might give clues!! ? like this driver is an asphalt racer?
Ok a few people guessed it is no other than Jason Lester. Don’t worry the pit box was Jason Lester approved! Jason has been on a bit of a hot streak in Florida racing from trucks,sportsman, late models, and mod mini’s. Can’t wait to have Lester at the southernmost dirt track in the USA For “One more for TURBO “ coming up MARCH 19th and 20th!