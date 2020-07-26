Dirts 4 Racing Give out a Big Thank You after it’s third successful event in a row



Three tracks, Three Events, Three big Turn Outs.



Dirts4Racing Candice Connors Kealy gives a big thank you to everyone.





I just wanted to say Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the drivers, crews, fans, tracks, and sponsors!

What started as it’s my birthday and we will race if we want to has now become a show of what is possible if we work together and support those who support racing. We are off the North Florida next I hope you can join us! Keep up with all the up coming events at Www.Dirts4Racing.com





Check Back soon for the next event information.