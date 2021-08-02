DEVIN DEFIANT IN 602’S / DUGGER DIGS FOR WIN IN EMODS / RISNER RISES TO THE
North Florida Speedway Story and Photos:
DEVIN DEFIANT IN 602’S / DUGGER DIGS FOR WIN IN EMODS / RISNER RISES TO THE
TOP IN BOX STOCKS / STREET STOCKS AND THUNDER STOCKS QUALIFY IN NIGHT ONE
AT NORTH FLORIDA SPEEDWAY
Lake City, Florida
July 30, 2021
[Dirt Track Guy]
“Summer Slam” got under way Friday night July 30th at North Florida Speedway in Lake City, Florida and both drivers and fans were ready for two nights of three wide action at the 3/8’s mile.
Devin Walker #55 of Mayo, Florida made it a “cake walk” in the 602 Late Model feature event.
Walker who spent a little time getting past Wyatt Gainey #57 charged hard in turn 4 to command the lead on lap 4 and then set sail as other assailants had to work through traffic to try to give chase to the “Mayo Missile’,
At the checkers it was Walker first, Jason Garver #74 second and Brenton Koontz #5B third.
Results 602 Late Model feature
1. Devin Walker #55
2. Jason Garver #74
3. Brenton Koontz #5B
4. Donnie Gray Jr. #19
5. Chris Hunter #4H
6. Wyatt Gainey #57
7. Corey Crews #1
8. Nick Johnson #9
9. Cecil Wilkerson #17C
The Emod feature was the fan favorite of the night as they wouldn’t be disappointed with a 15 lap entertaining feature
Kevin Dugger #7 would hold off all challenges and come home victorious in this one with Fletcher Mason #57 second, and John Lester #58 third.
Results EMod feature
1. Kevin Dugger #7
2. Fletcher Mason #57
3. John Lester #58
4. Kyle Wiggins #51
5. Jarrett Hughes #5
6. Jason Garver #27
7. Clint Gillen #17
8. Joe Godwin #27
9. Jeremiah Baker #94
10. Chip Owens #5H
11. Dylan Crews #6
Box Stocks would end night one for features and Wayne Risner #22 would run off and hide from the rest of the field.
Jonathan Wilks #8 would finish second with Casey Feaster #20 in third.
Results Box Stocks feature
1. Wayne Risner #22
2. Jonathan Wilks #8
3. Casey Feaster #20
4. Tonya Sowles #02
5. Earl Brown #J7
6. Bailey Kight #49X
7. Larry Joslyn #43
8. Emmett Mims #13
9. Anthony Starner #51A
10. Colby Manuey #3
11. Daniel Starner #H22
12. Buddy Spradley #2
13. Tristan Slater #0
14. Shannon Lang #07
15. Chad Starner #44
16. Brandon Pitts #00 [DNS]
17. ???????? #E1 [DNS]
Street Stocks and Thunder Stocks held their heat races Friday night to qualify for Saturday’s features
Heat race result Street Stocks
Heat 1
1. Devin Walker #NINE
2. Robo Hutchison #11
3. Heath Walker #55
4. Jesse Smith #3
5. Jason Garver #7C
Heat 2
1. Cameron Metts #37C
2. Tommy Hill #1H
3. Jonathan Crain #31
4. Brian Scott #14S
5. Nathan Powell #99
Heat 3
1. Cory Howard #14P
2. Randall Boyette #B8
3. Brad Nixon #119
4. Chris Pearce #3P
5. William Killinger #22
Heat race results Thunder Stocks
Heat 1
1. Timmy Roach #44
2. Shane Taylor #82
3. Seth Caudill #44R
4. Shawn Creech #07
5. Cameron Metts #G14
6. Shawn Taylor #83
7. Clyde Shope #89
8. Dean Jarvis #73
Heat 2
1. Jason Garver #01
2. Daniel Lewis #L55
3. Eddie Gainey #41
4. Jack DePriest #3
5. Ralph Smith #882
6. Billy Rathel #18
7. Brandon Givens #9
8. James Trowell #58
Heat 3
1. Tommy Hill #5H
2. John Warner #10w
3. Chris Rowe #23
4. Vincent Randi #46R
5. Billy Brock #4B
6. Chris Peck #65
7. Cory Howard #4H
[Chuck Privette Photos]