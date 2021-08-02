DEVIN DEFIANT IN 602’S / DUGGER DIGS FOR WIN IN EMODS / RISNER RISES TO THE

TOP IN BOX STOCKS / STREET STOCKS AND THUNDER STOCKS QUALIFY IN NIGHT ONE

AT NORTH FLORIDA SPEEDWAY

Lake City, Florida

July 30, 2021

[Dirt Track Guy]

“Summer Slam” got under way Friday night July 30th at North Florida Speedway in Lake City, Florida and both drivers and fans were ready for two nights of three wide action at the 3/8’s mile.

Devin Walker #55 of Mayo, Florida made it a “cake walk” in the 602 Late Model feature event.

Walker who spent a little time getting past Wyatt Gainey #57 charged hard in turn 4 to command the lead on lap 4 and then set sail as other assailants had to work through traffic to try to give chase to the “Mayo Missile’,

At the checkers it was Walker first, Jason Garver #74 second and Brenton Koontz #5B third.

Results 602 Late Model feature

1. Devin Walker #55

2. Jason Garver #74

4. Donnie Gray Jr. #19

5. Chris Hunter #4H

6. Wyatt Gainey #57

7. Corey Crews #1

8. Nick Johnson #9