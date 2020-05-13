FRIDAY NITE MAY 22, 2020 we will reopen Bronson Speedway. Gates open at 6:00 racing begins at 8pm. Pill pull for starting position. Purestock, Strictly Stock, Sportsman, E-Mods/OWM..Open competition (bring your track rules). HOOSIER or American Racers ok.. All must run Sunoco fuel (if you run racing fuel) to get paid.

Any other division and Trucks, Legends, Pro Lates and SLM are invited. Purse decided on car count. 35 lap features. All invited to come have some affordable fun with family. Social distance guidelines will be followed. Pit fee as last year 25.00. All Cars will have to register for 2020 and there is a (one time) yearly fee of $10.00.

Test and Tune this Friday May 15 6pm-9. Pit fee 15.00 for all. Drivers start your engines.