Bigley and Perra battle for Pro truck win at 4-17 Southern Speedway last Saturday night

A Bigley in victory lane and this time it is not Dylan, that’s right Corey Bigley took his spot in the winners circle this past Saturday night in the pro truck 50 lap race at 4-17 Southern Speedway. But Granger Perra did not make it easy on him. Granger lead most of the race before having to go to the back for jumping the start penalty, but quickly made his way back up to second and put pressure on Bigley for the win. After the win Bigley took the Sunoco Checkered flag for a ride around the track before celebrating with family and friends.

Post race Interview:

Link to race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/802176133989368













Pro Truck

Qualifying

1. 12 Granger Perra 15.669

2. 28 Corey Bigley 15.692

3. 5 Richard Griffis 16.022

4. 31 Jacob Nicoletti 16.283

5. 12x Doug Radley 16.660

6. 14 Michael Meeks 16.671

7. 74 Robert Whitaker 17.758

8. 21H Bryton Horner DNQ

9. 93 Cole Robinson DNQ

10. 99 Johnny Marra DNQ

Feature 50 Laps

1. 28 Corey Bigley

2. 12 Granger Perra

3. 31 Jacob Nicoletti

4. 14 Michael Meeks

5. 12x Doug Radley

6. 74 Robert Whitaker

7. 5 Richard Griffis

8. 99 Johnny Marra DNS

9. 21H Bryton Horner DNS

10. 93 Cole Robinson DNS