That’s right Rex Guy has stepped up and not only is Auburndale Speedway opening back up on Saturday night it will be a double header weekend. That’s right racing both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday May 23rd racing will be …
American Racer Sportsman Twin 25’s
Francisco’s Collision Center Pure-stocks
Modified Mini-stocks
Lil’ Gator Legends
Scramblers
Mini cups
More info and schedule out first of week !
Ok everyone not only will there be a return to racing Saturday night as previously posted but Sunday Rex will be holding a special race event at a special price !
Francisco’s Collision Center Purestocks
35 laps $500 to win !
Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Twin 25 lap features !
Scramblers as well !
Grandstands will be $10 gates open at 12 racing at 2 pm !
So make your plans for a full weekend of racing this coming weekend 23rd & 24th !