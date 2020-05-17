That’s right Rex Guy has stepped up and not only is Auburndale Speedway opening back up on Saturday night it will be a double header weekend. That’s right racing both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday May 23rd racing will be …

American Racer Sportsman Twin 25’s

Francisco’s Collision Center Pure-stocks

Modified Mini-stocks

Lil’ Gator Legends

Scramblers

Mini cups

More info and schedule out first of week !

Ok everyone not only will there be a return to racing Saturday night as previously posted but Sunday Rex will be holding a special race event at a special price !

Francisco’s Collision Center Purestocks

35 laps $500 to win !

Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Twin 25 lap features !

Scramblers as well !

Grandstands will be $10 gates open at 12 racing at 2 pm !

So make your plans for a full weekend of racing this coming weekend 23rd & 24th !