Auburndale Speedway puts out 2021 Schedule



We are releasing our tentative 2021 Race schedule today. While we are finishing up a couple confirmations of dates and we may make a couple format changes, this is pretty close and mostly set. We want to get it out first and begin to plan and work on the events for next year. here is the photo of the schedule ! Once we finalize the last couple things we will post the final confirmed copy ! Thank you !