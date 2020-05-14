Here are the next two weekend flyers ! We are going to have to go a couple weeks at a time right now as we try to make schedule adjustments because of all this. We are working to try cooperate with other doing the same, so we will post a couple weeks at a time for now until we can lock down the rest of a schedule ! We are looking forward to seeing everyone next weekend ! There other decisions being made for going forward on the year, getting in races etc. This has been a tough time for everyone and it has been costly to many so we will work through this and try to be fair to everyone including the track until we can be back to some type of normal soon. Thank you !

Saturday May 23rd racing will be …

American Racer Sportsman Twin 25’s

Francisco’s Collision Center Pure-stocks

Modified Mini-stocks

Lil’ Gator Legends

Scramblers

Mini cups

More info and schedule out first of week !

May 30th – Harvest Meat Markets Memorial Night – $1 Hotdogs, Popcron, Small drinks (front stands) Q Pro-Truck June Jam 50, Purestocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups