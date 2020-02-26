Anthony Sergi Takes win in the second leg of the triple crown at Showtime Speedway

It was a great 5 days of racing at Showtime Speedway last weekend that saw Anthony Sergi take home 10k and the win in the second leg of the triple crown that wrapped up the Ice Crusher weekend on Sunday. Anthony and his team beat or really dominated a stout field of the best of the best Super Late Model drivers from all over the south east united states. The race saw fast time and first leg winner Michael Atwell involved in an accident and out early.

The top 5 were :

Anthony Sergi

Jesse Dutilly

Bubba Pollard

George Gorham Jr.

Stephen Nasse

We talked with Anthony before the race:

Interview with Anthony Sergi before today's 10k to win latemodel race at Showtime Speedway Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Sunday, February 23, 2020

And then Is the post race Interview: