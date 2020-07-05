4-17 Southern Speedway celebrated 4th of July with a Red, White, and Blue celebration with something for everyone.



Like all nights at the 4-17 Southern Speedway owners Joe and Janet Gentry, make sure there is something to enjoy for everyone. This 4th of July was no different. On top of the great racing action, they hosted the Band Storm Warning who played music for the fans all night long, a patriotic costume contest, and even a 4th of July coloring contest for the kids. The Pits were full and families were having a blast all over the track.



When your looking for something for the whole family to do, be sure and check out the 4-17 Southern Speedway.



Race results and pictures of the night below.



July 4, 2020

Sportsman 50

Qualifying

1. 94 Chris Turner 15.370

2. 29 Jeff Guilbault 15.375

3. 9 Brooke Storer 15.463

4. 7 Travis Devendorf 15.475

5. 19 Kevin Macy 15.503

6. 14 Adam Briggs 15.554

7. 39 Ross Francisco 15.892

8. 12 Joey Sims 15.919

9. 65 Rick Reed 16.250

Feature 50 Laps

1. 9 Brooke Storer

2. 19 Kevin Macy

3. 14 Adam Briggs

4. 94 Chris Turner

5. 7 Travis Devendorf

6. 29 Jeff Guilbault

7. 65 Rick Reed

8. 39 Ross Francisco

9. 12 Joey Sims

Pro Truck 50

Qualifying

1. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.739

2. 3 Derek Pugh 15.956

3. 27 Cody Krucker 16.035

4. 28 Corey Bigley 16.066

5. 21 LeRoy Moore 16.245

6. 25 Dylan Bigley 16.340

7. 21H Bryton Horner 16.487

8. 99 Johnny Marra 16.928

9. 19 Colt Cecil DNQ

Feature 50 Laps

1. 27 Cody Krucker

2. 84 Billy VanDevender

3. 28 Corey Bigley

4. 3 Derek Pugh

5. 25 Dylan Bigley

6. 21H Bryton Horner

7. 19 Colt Cecil

8. 21 LeRoy Moore

9. 99 Johnny Marra

A Modified

Heat 1

1. 36 Stuart VanDevender

2. 19 Tommy Schnader

3. 34 Jeff McCaw

4. 12 Eric Rudd

5. 15 Stephen Stone

6. 37 Dan Scott

Heat 2

1. 71 L.B. Skaggs

2. 98 Scott Klieber

3. 10 Richard LaVance

4. 4 Eddie King Jr.

5. 19x Doug Miller

6. 25 Mark Anderson-DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 36 Stuart VanDevender

2. 98 Scott Klieber

3. 19x Doug Miller

4. 34 Jeff McCaw

5. 10 Richard LaVance

6. 15 Stephen Stone

7. 37 Dan Scott

8. 71 L.B. Skaggs

9. 12 Eric Rudd

10. 19 Tommy Schnader

11. 4 Eddie King Jr.

12. 25 Mark Anderson-DNS

V8 Bomber

Heat 1

1. 33 Chris Loney

2. 17 Ryan Meiser

3. 86 Bubba VanDevender

4. 13D Jordan Dahl

5. 1P Michael Pitts

Heat 2

1. 7 Blaine Baer

2. 37 Michael Goddard

3. 20 Kenny Gardiner

4. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d

5. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 37 Michael Goddard

2. 20 Kenny Gardiner

3. 13D Jordan Dahl

4. 33 Chris Loney

5. 7 Blaine Baer

6. 86 Bubba VanDevender

7. 17 Ryan Meiser

8. 1P Michael Pitts

9. 00 Billy Smith Jr.-DQ’d

10. 17x Joey Gentry-DNS

Thunder Truck

Heat

1. 8 Mike Bialecki

2. 92 Thomas Holmes

3. 1 Joe Shaver

Feature 15 Laps

1. 8 Mike Bialecki

2. 92 Thomas Holmes

3. 1 Joe Shaver