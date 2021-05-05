10th Annual Dennis North Memorial May 8th at Volusia Speedway Park
Make your plans to Join the Dirts4racing crew for all the fun this weekend.
Thunder stocks $1888 to win 88 to start 38 laps
Street stocks $2088 to win 20 laps
3/4 mods $488 to win 15 laps
604 Late models $1000 to win 20 laps
UMP Mod $1000 to win 20 laps
Going Butts BBQ Dash for cash for Dennis North 88 $88 to win thunder / street
$88 to win heat race in thunder stock & street stock
$188 longest haul
NO ENTRY FEE!!!!!
THANK YOU TO THE AMAZING SPONSORS WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE