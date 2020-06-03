100 Laps of open wheel madness at Citrus County Speedway Saturday June 6th



Ladies and Gentlemen it is almost time to Crown the King of the Open Wheel Modifieds! 100 laps of green flag action for $2,500 to win! The best Florida has to offer for Modified drivers will be in action battling it out to take home the Trophy! This will be a tire impound race. All Modified drivers will have to purchase 4 tires to put in impound.

$2,500 to Win Sunoco’s King of the Open Wheel Modifieds 100 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Anything Automotive Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Daytona Antique Racing Association

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Grandstand Opens at 5:30

Heat Racing at 6:30

Features at 7:30

General Admission $15.00

Kids 17 and under $5.00

Kids 6 and under FREE!

***CASH ONLY***