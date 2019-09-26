Summit USRA Nationals Launch Date Moved to Thursday

Rainfall on Tuesday night had track officials working around the clock to get the Hamilton County Speedway racing surface ready for practice Wednesday evening, but an afternoon downpour has forced practice to Thursday morning.

Teams wanting to practice will pit outside the track Thursday morning with the pit gate opening at 11 a.m. and practice from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Teams will be able to begin parking haulers in the infield pit area beginning at 3 p.m.

Thursday night’s show will feature USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks in a complete program. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to determine line-ups for Saturday’s championship features.

America’s best Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series racers will showcase their talents against one another this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26-28, at the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals hosted by the Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa.

Celebrating their 15th season of partnering with America’s best dirt tracks and the racers who compete there, the United States Racing Association’s annual fall classic will feature USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks. USRA Tuners will join the card on Friday and Saturday.

The event is also the season finale in the Arnold Motor Supply Iron Man Challenge for both the American Racer USRA Stock Cars presented by Medieval Chassis and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods presented by Pace Performance.

USRA Factory Stock and USRA Limited Mod competitors will do battle at the 2nd Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals which kicks off Halloween night at the Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas.

Beginning in 2014, the first three events took place at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., and then moved to Mike and Kyle Johnson’s I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo., for the 2017 and 2018 events before finding its way to the Hamilton County Speedway this season.

Other than Mother Nature which wiped out the 2017 program, there have been no repeat champions in any division. Past Modified winners include Rodney Sanders, Darron Fuqua, Lucas Schott and Ryan Gustin. Past Stock Car winners include Dillon Anderson, Elijah Zevenbergen, Brett Heeter and Mitch Hovden. In the B-Mods, past champions include Mike Higley, Logan Martin, Chad Clancy and Kris Jackson. Previous winners in the Hobby Stock class include Eric Stanton, Cory Yeigh, Weston Koop and Tyler Schlumbohm. Tuners first appeared last season with Dakota Girard taking the win.

Each night of the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals will be a complete show of heat races and main events, with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points awarded each night. This is the only USRA-sanctioned event of the week. No track, regional points are awarded at any racetrack, and national points are awarded at the Summit USRA Nationals only from Thursday to Saturday.

Sweetening the pot for competitors is the “true car count” bonus points awarded each night. At any given event at a USRA-sanctioned racetrack in America, each driver is awarded a car count bonus for national points that is equal to that event’s car count (maximum of 24 points for car counts of 24 or more). At the Summit USRA Nationals, however, each driver will earn a car count bonus equal to the actual car count with no maximum and a minimum of 48 points regardless of car count. This could have a huge impact on the USRA national points battles in every division.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

The track will host an open practice with drivers in any class of cars welcome to participate. Practice will be from 12-2 p.m., weather permitting. The USRA will be providing a free meal free prepared by Pit Stop Catering from 12-2 p.m. during practice.

Pre-Tech Begins 12:00 p.m.

Open Practice 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Pits Open 3:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 5:30 p.m.

Racing 6:00 p.m.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult (11+) Pit Pass $35

Youth (6-10) Pit Pass $25

Kids (5 & Under) Pit Pass FREE

3-Day Adult Pit Pass $110

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult Grandstand Ticket $20

Juniors (12-16) or Seniors (62+) $15

Kids (11 & Under) FREE

3-Day Adult Grandstand Ticket $60

3-Day Juniors (12-16) or Seniors (62+) $50

Thursday’s racing program will feature USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks in a complete program. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to determine line-ups for Saturday’s championship features.

USRA Modified Thursday payouts: 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $350, 6. $300, 7. $270, 8. $240, 9. $220, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $140, 15. $135, 16. $130, 17. $125, 18. $120, 19. $115, 20. $110, 21. $105, other starters $100; non-qualifiers $50.

American Racer USRA Stock Car Thursday payouts: 1. $600, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $220, 6. $200, 7. $180, 8. $160, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, 17. $100, 18. $95, 19. $90, 20. $85, other starters $80; non-qualifiers $50.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mod Thursday payouts: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $220, 6. $200, 7. $180, 8. $160, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, 17. $100, 18. $95, 19. $90, 20. $85, other starters $80; non-qualifiers $50.

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock Thursday payouts: 1. $400, 2. $300, 3. $250, 4. $200, 5. $175, 6. $150, 7. $125, 8. $100, 9. $95, 10. $90, 11. $85, 12. $80, 13. $75, 14. $70, other starters $65; non-qualifiers $50.

Nashville recording artist John Riggins will be singing and playing his unique brand of Outlaw Country Music in the Spangler Automotive Hospitality Tent after the races.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Pit Stop Catering will also be serving breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Pits Open 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Tech Begins 3:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 5:30 p.m.

Racing 6:00 p.m.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult (11+) Pit Pass $35

Youth (6-10) Pit Pass $25

Kids (5 & Under) Pit Pass FREE

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult Grandstand Ticket $20

Junior (12-16) or Senior (62+) Grandstand Ticket $15

Kids (11 & Under) Grandstand Ticket FREE

Friday’s show will feature USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks in a complete program. Competitors earn points on Thursday and Friday to determine line-ups for Saturday’s championship features.

USRA Modified Friday payouts: 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $350, 6. $300, 7. $270, 8. $240, 9. $220, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $140, 15. $135, 16. $130, 17. $125, 18. $120, 19. $115, 20. $110, 21. $105, other starters $100; non-qualifiers $50.

American Racer USRA Stock Car Friday payouts: 1. $600, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $220, 6. $200, 7. $180, 8. $160, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, 17. $100, 18. $95, 19. $90, 20. $85, other starters $80; non-qualifiers $50.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mod Friday payouts: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $220, 6. $200, 7. $180, 8. $160, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $125, 13. $120, 14. $115, 15. $110, 16. $105, 17. $100, 18. $95, 19. $90, 20. $85, other starters $80; non-qualifiers $50.

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock Friday payouts: 1. $400, 2. $300, 3. $250, 4. $200, 5. $175, 6. $150, 7. $125, 8. $100, 9. $95, 10. $90, 11. $85, 12. $80, 13. $75, 14. $70, other starters $65; non-qualifiers $50.

USRA Tuner Friday payouts: 1. $250, 2. $200, 3. $150, 4. $125, 5. $100, 6. $90, 7. $85, 8. $80, 9. $75, 10. $70, 11. $65, 12. $60, 13. $55, 14. $55, other starters $50; non-qualifiers $50.

Nashville recording artist John Riggins will be singing and playing his unique brand of Outlaw Country Music in the Spangler Automotive Hospitality Tent after the races.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Saturday’s show will feature USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners in a complete program. Saturday’s program will also feature a new special event that will reward individual drivers from each USRA sanctioned track in the first-ever Summit Shootout.

Pits Open 2:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open 4:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 5:00 p.m.

Racing 5:30 p.m.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult (11+) Pit Pass $40

Youth (6-10) Pit Pass $30

Kids (5 & Under) Pit Pass FREE

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Adult Grandstand Ticket $25

Junior (12-16) or Senior (62+) Grandstand Ticket $20

Youth (6-11) Grandstand Ticket $5

Kids (5 & Under) Grandstand Ticket FREE

USRA Modified Saturday payouts: 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, 11. $500, 12. $475, 13. $450, 14. $425, 15. $400, 16. $375, 17. $350, 18. $340, 19. $335, 20. $330, 21. $325, 22. $320, 23. $315, 24. $310, 25. $305, other starters $300; non-qualifiers $200.

American Racer USRA Stock Car Saturday payouts: 1. $4000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $375, 14. $350, 15. $340, 16. $330, 17. $320, 18. $310, 19. $300, 20. $290, 21. $280, 22. $275, 23. $270, 24. $265, 25. $260, 26. $255, other starters $250; non-qualifiers $150.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mod Saturday payouts: 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $375, 13. $350, 14. $325, 15. $300, 16. $290, 17. $280, 18. $275, 19. $270, 20. $265, 21. $260, 22. $255, other starters $250; non-qualifiers $150.

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock Saturday payouts: 1. $1500, 2. $1000, 3. $800, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $200, 16. $190, 17. $180, 18. $175, 19. $170, 20. $165, 21. $160, 22. $155, other starters $150; non-qualifiers $100.

USRA Tuner Saturday payouts: 1. $1,000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $250, 7. $225, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $130, 13. $125, 14. $120, 15. $115, 16. $110, 17.$105, other starters $100; non-qualifiers $75.

This year’s Summit Shootout will feature eligible USRA Modified, American Racer USRA Stock Car, Out-Pace USRA B-Mod and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock racers. The only way to get qualified was through a Summit Shootout Qualifier at a USRA-sanctioned racetrack during the 2019 season.

USRA Modified Summit Shootout payouts: 1. $2500, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325; Eligible USRA Modified drivers include Carlos Ahumada Jr., J.D. Auringer, Tad Davis, Ethan Dotson, Mark Elliott, Jake Gallardo, Dustin Hodges, Justin Johnson, Matt Johnson, Mitch Keeter, Charlie Smith and Chad Wheeler.

American Racer USRA Stock Car Summit Shootout payouts: 1. $2000, 2. $1200, 3. $800, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $325, 9. $300, 10. $275, 11. $250; Eligible American Racer USRA Stock Car drivers include Dillon Anderson, Jesse Brown, Kyle Falck, Pat Graham, Brayden Gjere, Mitch Hovden, Reid Keller, Mike Rosales, Mark Smith, Todd Staley and Roger Verdoorn.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mod Summit Shootout payouts: 1. $2000, 2. $1200, 3. $800, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $325, 9. $300, 10. $275, 11. $250, 12. $240, 13. $230, 14. $230; Eligible Out-Pace USRA B-Mod drivers include Kyle Anderson, Jared Boumeester, Andy Bryant, Rocky Caudle, Jim Chisholm, Jake Gallardo, Ryan Gillmore, Ty Griffith, Parker Hale, Brock Hess, Dan Hovden, Kris Jackson, Tracy Johnson, Ben Moudry, Earl Pryor and Brandon Toftee.

Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock Summit Shootout payouts: 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $300, 7. $275; Eligible Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock drivers include Scott Dobel, Corey Gronewold, Dustin Gulbrandson, Chris Hovden, Brady Klaassen, Jamie Songer and Eric Stanton.

If a Summit Shootout Qualifier winner was already locked in, the second-place finisher got the spot, and so on. Each track was eligible to host up to four dates for each class.

Every day, every division and every lap of the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

RULES & PROCEDURES: This event is sanctioned by the United States Racing Association and all USRA rules apply. USRA national points awarded each night with “true car count” bonus (minimum 48 points). All drivers must have a valid USRA license (no temps). Draw for heat race line-ups. Passing points determine line-ups for “B” Mains and “A” Mains. RACEceivers and transponders are required and will be available for rent or purchase.

ENTRY FEES: Entry fees are $100 for Modifieds, Stock Cars and B-Mods, $75 for Hobby Stocks and $25 for Tuners. Entry fee at the track on race day is double for each class.

PIT PARKING: There will be four different pit areas. The main pit area in the middle of the track has room for 150 cars. A guaranteed spot is $50 and there are 38 cement pads available for $100 for the weekend. The second pit area will be off turns 1-2. The third pit area will be on top of the hill by the horse barn. The fourth pit area will be to the east of the hill coming down to the track. We will get as many as possible in the main pit area, turns 1-2 and top of hill. The last resort will be Buxtons to the east of the hill. Spots will be marked for those that purchased them. Drivers that raced weekly have first option on pit stalls. ATV/UTV passes will be required with proof of insurance, and cost will be $50 for the weekend.

CAMPING: We have plenty of camping available with around 44 electric hook-up spots available. Two have 50-amp plugs and 42 have 30-amp plugs. Camping will be $25 per night for hookup spots and $15 for non-hookup. Camping spots must be reserved by calling (515) 832-6000. Alternatively, the Briggs Campground south of town should still be open if you do not want to stay at the track.

LODGING: We have set up a block of hotels at the AmericInn and Super 8 in Webster City if you plan on lodging during the Summit USRA Nationals (ask for Hamilton County Speedway rate). For the AmericInn, call (515) 832-3999. For the Super 8, call (515) 832-2000. For the Americas Best Value Inn, call (515) 832-3631. For the Super 8 in Williams (13 miles from track), call (515) 854-2281.

Opening in July 1910, the Hamilton County Speedway is the oldest speedway in the state of Iowa. In 1938, work began on the current location at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. The semi-banked half-mile dirt track was completed in the spring of 1939, and the first races were held on the track in September of that year.

The Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive is located off US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City, Iowa. The physical address is 1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595.

For more information, check out HamiltonCoSpeedway.com. You can also like us on Facebook at @RaceWebsterCity and follow us on Twitter at @HamiltonCoSpeed.

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook at @usraracing, visit us on Instagram at @usraracing, follow us on Twitter at @USRARacing and watch us on YouTube at @USRATV. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at http://usraracing.com/subscribe.