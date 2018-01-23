PASS Super Late Models To Headline Inaugural Commonwealth Classic At Richmond Raceway

PASS National Championship Event Will Be 100 Laps, Paying $10,000 To Win & $700 To Start

<br /> NAPLES,ME (January 23) – Officials from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) and Richmond Raceway announced today a major addition to the 2018 motorsports calendar. The PASS Super Late Models will headline the inaugural PASS Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, October 20. The PASS Super Late Models will compete in a 100-lap event on the famed three-quarter mile oval, along with a 75 lapper for the Late Model Stock cars, as well as feature events for Limited Late Models and Street Stocks. A practice day for all divisions is scheduled for Friday, October 19 that will see all cars attending go through a mandatory safety inspection. Additional practice, qualifying, and all features will take place on Saturday night, October 20, all ending under the lights of Richmond Raceway.

“Many have said that Richmond Raceway is the perfect short track for fans and racers…we agree and believe the Commonwealth Classic will be a bucket list event for short trackers for years to come,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “We’ve been working with Dennis [Bickmeier] and his staff at Richmond for the better part of the year to give short track racers and fans this new event and are glad that Super Late Model racers, along with Limiteds and Street Stocks, will have the chance to race at Richmond for the first time ever. We’re also glad that Late Model Stocks will be returning to Richmond and one of the first tracks that ever ran that division back in the early 1980s.”

“We look forward to bringing another weekend of racing to fans in Racing Virginia with the Pro All Stars Series,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The inaugural PASS Commonwealth Classic will feature some of North America’s best Super Late Model drivers, and we are honored PASS selected Richmond Raceway as the site for its championship race weekend. It is going to be another great weekend of racing as the Action Track gets hot in October.”

The Commonwealth Classic at Richmond will be the penultimate race of the PASS National Championship Series. Now entering its 11th season, Super Late Model racing’s only true national championship will bring drivers together from all over North America to compete this Fall at Richmond Raceway.

“When you look at the great drivers that race in PASS North from New England and Canada like Ben Rowe, DJ Shaw, Travis Benjamin and others and the great PASS South drivers like Matt Craig, Tate Fogleman, Kodie Conner and those guys, this is the type of event that they will want to win and be a part of,” said Mayberry. “You take those competitors, along with all the other great Super Late Model drivers from the Midwest, West Coast and the Canadian Maritimes that we expect to compete…that’s gonna be one heck of a show come October.”

The Commonwealth Classic will consist of a 100 lap event for the PASS Super Late Models, paying $10,000 to win and $700 to start. Additionally, Late Model Stocks will return to Richmond Raceway for the first time in a number of years, competing in a 75 lap race, paying $7,000 to win and $700 to start. Both the Limited Late Models and Street Stocks will make their first ever starts at Richmond Raceway with the Limiteds racing for 50 laps and $4000 to win and the Street Stocks racing for 25 laps and $2000 to win.

The Commonwealth Classic weekend will begin on Friday, October 19 with rotating practice for all divisions from 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM. On Saturday, October 20, pit gates will open at 8 AM, with rotating practice from 10 AM – 12:30 PM, followed by qualifying at 3 PM, last chance races, and features for the PASS Super Late Models, Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks set to begin at 4 PM.

To purchase tickets, entry forms, and for additional information on the Commonwealth Classic at Richmond, please go to ProAllStarsSeries.com orRichmondRaceway.com.

The 2018 PASS National Championship Super Late Model season will kick off the short track racing season on Saturday, February 24 with the 13th Annual South Carolina Clash 200 at Dillon Motor Speedway.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway, PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway, and the inaugural Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway.

