Over $120,000 Up for Grabs in Weekend Doubleheader

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 1, 2019) – A two-day, two-race swing through Ohio and Pennsylvania this weekend will offer dirt late model teams over $120,000 in purse money. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make their first-ever stop at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio on Friday, October 4th. The action shifts to Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Penn. on Saturday, October 5th. Friday night’s event at Raceway 7, dubbed the Great Lakes 50, will boast a $12,000 top prize. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event. The Econo Modifieds will also be in action at Raceway 7. On Friday, the pit gates will open at 2:00 p.m, followed by general admission gates at 5:00 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 7:00 p.m, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.Raceway7.com. On Saturday night, the action will ratchet up with the 31st Annual Pittsburgher 100. The single-day event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win feature event. The Rush Late Models and Rush Sportsman Modifieds will also be in competition on Saturday night. The pit gates at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway will be open all day. The general admission gates are set to open at 3:00 p.m. A Dirt Racing Outreach service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by a driver autograph session at 4:30 p.m. The on-track action will begin at 6:00 p.m. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.PPMS.com. Track and Event Information:Raceway 7Phone Number: 440-594-2222Location: 4094 Center Rd, Conneaut, OH 44030Directions: Located on Route 7 just 6 miles South of I-90.Website: www.raceway7.comTire Rule for Raceway 7:Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Raceway 7 Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor SpeedwayPhone Number: (412) 279-RACELocation: 170 Kelso Road Imperial, PA 15126Directions: I-79 to PA Route 60 North/Airport Exit 16A; PA Route 60 to 22/30 West (at Ikea); US 22 West to Noblestown Exit (turn left).Website: www.ppms.comTire Rule for Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway:Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier 04, LM40