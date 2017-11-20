Varnadore Wins 50 Lap Topless Modified Feature at East Bay Raceway Park

GIBSONTON — At East Bay Raceway it was Robby Hoffman winning the Mini Sprints, Buck Woodhouse in the Hobby Stocks, AJ Maddox in the Boomtrux.com Wingless Classic, Jason Burnside in the V8 Warriors, Mavrick Varnadore in the Q Auto & Injury Attorneys Topless 50 Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds and Robert Kissam in the 4 Cylinder Bombers.

In the Mini Sprints 15-lap feature it was Robby Hoffman picking up the win over points leader Jamie Tinkham who finished second and Dustin Cates finishing third.

In the Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature it was Buck Woodhouse coming home with the win over second place Rich Livernois, Sr. and third place Jeff Rodgers.

In the Boomtrux.com Wingless Classic for the Eagle Jet Top Gun Sprints it was AJ Maddox picking up the $1,800 to win plus the Jeff Barfield Clean Sweep Award earning an extra $400 for his win tonight. Coming home in the second spot was Jeremy Ellerston and third went to Matt Kurtz.

In the V8 Warrior 15-lap feature it was Jason Burnside picking up another win over second place Raymond Vann and third place Bill Whitney.

In the Q Auto & Injury Attorneys Topless 50 Gagel’s Open Wheel Modified Feature it was Mavrick Varndore getting by Phillip Cobb earning a $2,000 payday. Cobb finished second with Travis Varnadore coming home third.

And in the final feature of the night it was the 4 Cylinder Bombers 15-lap feature with defending Champion Robert Kissam coming home with the win over second place Danny Bowman, Jr. and third place Wayne Kissam.

Action continues this Saturday November 25th as the Q Auto & Injury Attorneys Sprints, Late Model Sportsman, Florida Old Time Modifieds, 4 Cylinder Bombers and the Micro Sprints. For information, visit ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223.

EAST BAY RACEWAY

Saturday’s results

Mini Sprints (15-lap feature)

1. 66 Robby Hoffman

2. 51 Jamie Tinkham

3. 6 Dustin Cates

4. 67 David Hall

5. 13 Bubba Ham

6. 3 Joe Bartow

7. 1 Carson Canady

8. 17 Derek Donaldson

Hobby Stocks (15-lap feature)

1. 55 Buck Woodhouse

2. 71 Rich Livernois, Sr.

3. 95 Jeff Rodgers

4. 57 John Bradley

5. 9 Robert Tyler

6. 51 Allen Bailey

7. 69x Jim Baker

8. 38 Ken Lawrence

Boomtrux.com Eagle Jet Top Gun Sprints Wingless Classic (25-lap feature)

1. 3a AJ Maddox

2. 89 Jeremy Ellerston

3. 82 Matt Kurtz

4. G6 Brandon Grubaugh

5. 19 Keith Butler

6. 55 Kurt Taylor

7. Andy Kelley

8. Nikole Voisey

9. 3k Guy Bos

10. 46 David “Skeeter” Kelley

11. 11x Billy Grace

12. 12 David Kelley

13. 23d Dylan Colding

14. 83 Mark Ruel, Jr.

15. 44a Mike Steinruck

16. 11b Billy Bridges

17. 17 Rich AFlexander

18. 32 Andrew Griffin

19. 13 Nathan Barouch (DNS)

20. 12b Troy Decaire (DNS)

21. 20 Frank Carlson (DNS)

V8 Warriors (15-lap feature)

1. 12j Jason Burnside

2. 32 Raymond Vann

3. 15 Bill Whitney

4. 12 Rhett Wilson

5. 7 Kevin Cassaday

6. 36 David Parr

7. 2 Kalen Maynard

8. 105 George Handy

9. 09 Jessica Robbins

10. 26 Jeff Weaver

11. 10 Juston Meeks

12. 23b Scott Bane

13. 23 Gary Lucas (DNS)

Q Auto & Injury Attorneys Topless 50 Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (50-lap feature)

1. 4 Mavrick Varnadore

2. 03 Phillip Cobb

3. 205 Travis Varnadore

4. 10 David Pollen, Jr.

5. 47 Billy Howard, Jr.

6. 22h Bill Howard, Sr.

7. 81 Thomas Pratt

8. 53 Rick Hall

9. 84 Ronnie Whitley

10. 49 Randy Shields, Jr.

11. 22 Dale Kelley

12. 56 Brett Koch

13. 9c Don Crandall

14. 84ae Corey Butler

15. 78 Michael Stalnaker (DNS)

4 Cylinder Bombers (15-lap feature)

1. 911 Robert Kissam

2. 46 Danny Bowman, Jr.

3. 07 Wayne Kissam

4. 24 David Wilber

5. T2 Thomas Adams

6. 16 Jeff Smith

7. 3d Daniel Casey

8. 21 Rodney Martin

9. 14b Bailey Purcell

10. 4 Rick Rutledge, Sr.

11. 124 Ricky Rutledge, Jr.