TYLER ERB SCORES EAST BAY OPENER

TAMPA, FLA. (February 4, 2019) – Tyler Erb scored his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season in the opening night of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil on Monday Night at East Bay Raceway Park.

Erb started on the pole of the main event but did not take the lead until the thirteenth circuit. He was one of four different race leaders, others being Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, and Brandon Sheppard. Erb won the thrilling opener by just nine-tenths of a second – holding off Josh Richards, Brandon Sheppard, Austin Hubbard and Don O’Neal en route to his first ever win at the “Clay by the Bay.”

Defending series champion Jonathan Davenport bolted to the lead at the start of the race and led the first eight laps. Richards then forged ahead for one lap, before Sheppard took command of the race for two circuits. Erb then charged around Sheppard to take the lead for good on lap 13 and pulled away enough to thwart any efforts by Richards and Sheppard.

Richards’ Clint Bowyer Racing, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Rocket and Sheppard’s Mark Richards Racing, Valvoline, Rocket battled hard for second in the last 15 laps of the race to join Erb on the podium, with Richards just edging Sheppard at the finish.

The Young Texan [Erb] was elated with his second win of 2019 on the tour. “I am super-excited to get this opportunity to work with Randall Edwards, Eric, and Kelly. This is a dream come true for me. I have been dreaming of this chance for a long time and to finally get to this point is very satisfying, but you have to stay hungry. We still have a lot of racing left this year, but we couldn’t ask for a better start to the season.”

“Thanks to Brian at Integra, Wayne Childress at New Point Lighting, Billy Franklin at Franklin Enterprises, Mark Richards at Rocket Chassis, Steven Roberts of Roberts Bee Company, and all of our product sponsors. I’d also like to say a big thanks to the fans who are here and those that watched the broadcast.”

“It feels really great to win here at East Bay! This is such an historic track. I led two or three races here last year but let them slip away. I could feel Josh underneath me in three and four and I knew that if I lost the race, it wasn’t going to be because of a lack of effort.”

Richards recorded his best finish of the season with his second-place run. “Tyler did a great job out there. I want to thank all the guys who work so hard on the car to get us up front. We had a pretty good car and we made a couple of changes. It was really maneuverable out there. We have been up front in every race so far this year and we can’t complain about that.”

Sheppard, who entered the night with three-career wins at East Bay, finished third. “We had a strong car all night long. It was fun to drive out there on this track tonight. If they have the track like this every night this week, it will be a whole lot of fun. I am sure it was a good show for the fans as well.” The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Best Performance Motorsports, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser and KBC Graphix.

Completing the top ten were Billy Moyer, Chase Junghans, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Monday, February 4th, 2019

Wrisco Industries Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 15.036 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Brian Shirley / 14.996 seconds Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Austin Hubbard, Kyle Bronson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Zack Dohm, Tim McCreadie, Matt Cosner, Terry Casey, Dan Stone FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Jason Jameson, Stormy Scott, Allen Murray, Blake Spencer, Tanner English, Joel Callahan, Chuck Hummer Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Joey Moriarty, Justin Williams, Ryan King, Colton Flinner, Bob Geiger, Jonathan Rowan, Tim Dohm Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton, Colton Horner, Brian Shirley, Morgan Bagley, Rusty Schlenk, Kerry King Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Gregg Satterlee, Freddie Carpenter, Jeff Mathews, Devin Dixon, Shanon Buckingham, Blair Nothdurft, Joe Denby, Devin Gilpin GEICO Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Jimmy Owens, Dennis Erb, Jr., Tyler Carpenter, Earl Pearson, Jr., Vic Hill, Mike Benedum, John Tweed Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer, Jr., Ryan King, Allen Murray, Tanner English, Dan Stone, Justin Williams, Joel Callahan, Matt Cosner, Zack Dohm, Blake Spencer, Chuck Hummer, Bob Geiger, Colton Flinner, Terry Casey, Jonathan Rowan-DNS, Tim Dohm-DNS FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Tyler Carpenter, Earl Pearson, Jr., Colton Horner, Devin Dixon, Brian Shirley, Jeff Mathews, Blair Nothdurft, Vic Hill, Rusty Schlenk, Kerry King, Mike Benedum, John Tweed, Shanon Buckingham, Morgan Bagley, Joe Denby, Devin Gilpin-DNS DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish: Billy Moyer Jr., Allen Murray, Devin Dixon, Justin Williams, Jeff Mathews, Dan Stone, Rusty Schlenk, Vic Hill, Blair Nothdurft, John Tweed, Zack Dohm, Colton Horner, Joel Callahan, Kerry King, Ryan King, Chuck Hummer Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $5,000 2 5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,000 3 4 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,000 4 7 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $1,500 5 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,000 6 11 9 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $800 7 6 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $750 8 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $700 9 13 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $650 10 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $600 11 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $550 12 8 1M Devin Moran Dresden, OH $500 13 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $500 14 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $500 15 18 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $500 16 25 116 Tanner English Benton, KY $500 17 22 27+1 Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $500 18 17 51M Joey Moriarty Phoenix, AZ $500 19 21 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $500 20 15 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $500 21 16 0k Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $500 22 26 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $500 23 20 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $500 24 12 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $500 25 24 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $500 26 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $500

Race Statistics

Entrants

: 53

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 8); Josh Richards (Lap 9); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 10 – 12); Tyler Erb (Laps 13 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tyler Erb

Margin of Victory: 0.918 seconds

Cautions: Tyler Carpenter (Lap 1)

Series Provisional: Earl Pearson Jr.

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Brian Shirley

Wrisco Industries Winternationals Provisional: Tanner English

DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Provisional: Billy Moyer Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Earl Pearson Jr.

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Billy Moyer

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #9 – 15.832 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Gilpin

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led

: Tyler Erb (18 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb

Time of Race: 10 minutes 55 seconds