TYLER ERB SCORES EAST BAY OPENER

TAMPA, FLA. (February 4, 2019) – Tyler Erb scored his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season in the opening night of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil on Monday Night at East Bay Raceway Park.
The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Best Performance Motorsports, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser and KBC Graphix.
Race Summary
Monday, February 4th, 2019
Wrisco Industries Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Kyle Bronson / 15.036 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Brian Shirley / 14.996 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Austin Hubbard, Kyle Bronson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Zack Dohm, Tim McCreadie, Matt Cosner, Terry Casey, Dan Stone
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Jason Jameson, Stormy Scott, Allen Murray, Blake Spencer, Tanner English, Joel Callahan, Chuck Hummer
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Joey Moriarty, Justin Williams, Ryan King, Colton Flinner, Bob Geiger, Jonathan Rowan, Tim Dohm
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton, Colton Horner, Brian Shirley, Morgan Bagley, Rusty Schlenk, Kerry King
Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Gregg Satterlee, Freddie Carpenter, Jeff Mathews, Devin Dixon, Shanon Buckingham, Blair Nothdurft, Joe Denby, Devin Gilpin
GEICO Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Jimmy Owens, Dennis Erb, Jr., Tyler Carpenter, Earl Pearson, Jr., Vic Hill, Mike Benedum, John Tweed
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer, Jr., Ryan King, Allen Murray, Tanner English, Dan Stone, Justin Williams, Joel Callahan, Matt Cosner, Zack Dohm, Blake Spencer, Chuck Hummer, Bob Geiger, Colton Flinner, Terry Casey, Jonathan Rowan-DNS, Tim Dohm-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Tyler Carpenter, Earl Pearson, Jr., Colton Horner, Devin Dixon, Brian Shirley, Jeff Mathews, Blair Nothdurft, Vic Hill, Rusty Schlenk, Kerry King, Mike Benedum, John Tweed, Shanon Buckingham, Morgan Bagley, Joe Denby, Devin Gilpin-DNS
DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish: Billy Moyer Jr., Allen Murray, Devin Dixon, Justin Williams, Jeff Mathews, Dan Stone, Rusty Schlenk, Vic Hill, Blair Nothdurft, John Tweed, Zack Dohm, Colton Horner, Joel Callahan, Kerry King, Ryan King, Chuck Hummer
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
1
|
1T
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
$5,000
|
2
|
5
|
14
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$3,000
|
3
|
4
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
$2,000
|
4
|
7
|
11
|
Austin Hubbard
|
Bridgeville, DE
|
$1,500
|
5
|
9
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,000
|
6
|
11
|
9
|
Billy Moyer
|
Batesville, AR
|
$800
|
7
|
6
|
18J
|
Chase Junghans
|
Manhattan, KS
|
$750
|
8
|
2
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
$700
|
9
|
13
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$650
|
10
|
3
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$600
|
11
|
23
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$550
|
12
|
8
|
1M
|
Devin Moran
|
Dresden, OH
|
$500
|
13
|
19
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$500
|
14
|
10
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
$500
|
15
|
18
|
28
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$500
|
16
|
25
|
116
|
Tanner English
|
Benton, KY
|
$500
|
17
|
22
|
27+1
|
Tyler Carpenter
|
Parkersburg, WV
|
$500
|
18
|
17
|
51M
|
Joey Moriarty
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
$500
|
19
|
21
|
2s
|
Stormy Scott
|
Las Cruses, NM
|
$500
|
20
|
15
|
12J
|
Jason Jameson
|
Lawrenceburg, IN
|
$500
|
21
|
16
|
0k
|
Freddie Carpenter
|
Parkersburg, WV
|
$500
|
22
|
26
|
21
|
Billy Moyer, Jr.
|
Batesville, AR
|
$500
|
23
|
20
|
2
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
$500
|
24
|
12
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$500
|
25
|
24
|
3s
|
Brian Shirley
|
Chatham, IL
|
$500
|
26
|
14
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$500
Race Statistics
Entrants
: 53
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 8); Josh Richards (Lap 9); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 10 – 12); Tyler Erb (Laps 13 – 30)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tyler Erb
Margin of Victory: 0.918 seconds
Cautions: Tyler Carpenter (Lap 1)
Series Provisional: Earl Pearson Jr.
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Brian Shirley
Wrisco Industries Winternationals Provisional: Tanner English
DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Provisional: Billy Moyer Jr.
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 12 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Earl Pearson Jr.
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Billy Moyer
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #9 – 15.832 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Gilpin
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led
: Tyler Erb (18 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb
Time of Race: 10 minutes 55 seconds