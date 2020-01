Be sure and check out the Eastbay Raceway Park winter nationals schedule that kicks into full gear Tuesday night 1/21/2020 with UMP/EBRP open wheel Modifieds and Street Stocks for 5 nights of door to door dirt track action.

Photo Credit to Mike Horne Track photographer gofast photos be sure and check him out for your Eastbay Raceway photo needs www.gofastphotos.zenfolio.com