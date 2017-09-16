Mike Marlar Wins Night #2 at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 15, 2017) Defending Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals winner Mike Marlar, came from the seventh starting spot to win Friday night’s 25-lap preliminary feature event. Marlar took the lead on lap 20 from Tim McCreadie and then held off the field for the win. Marlar’s Ronnie Delk-owned Rocket Chassis became the second driver in the 13-year history of the event to score a perfect night in points.

McCreadie came home in second, with the previous night’s winner, Josh Richards taking third. Brandon Sheppard was fourth, with Chris Simpson completing the top five drivers.

McCreadie’s Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn would grab the lead at the start of the main event. He led one lap before Sheppard took control of the race on the second circuit. Sheppard held a healthy lead over McCreadie for most of the first half of the race, but McCreadie slowly reeled Sheppard in, passing him for the lead on the 18th lap.

A caution then bunched the field up as McCreadie led another lap after the restart and then Marlar got around him for the top spot. Marlar led the rest of the way to take his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

Marlar commented on his win in Lucas Oil Victory Lane: “When I got to third, I thought man this is an awesome race. Thanks to the fans for coming out tonight, they saw a good show. Ronnie Delk does not have any bad equipment. I wouldn’t call it a back-up car, it’s just the car were using tonight.”

Marlar will sit on the pole for the $40,000 to win finale on Saturday Night and was extremely pleased with his car and team. “We had a really good racecar tonight. My crew is just awesome. They got this car ready to go tonight. I have a lot of hometown people up here helping me this weekend and I appreciate every one of them.”

McCreadie had failed to make the feature on Thursday Night, yet rebounded to a runner-up finish. “We were good down on the bottom. We didn’t need that caution. You have to slow down so much entering the corner that someone on the outside has the momentum on you. I thought it was going to be Brandon [Sheppard] but it was Marlar and those guys that know what they are doing. We are going to work on our car and hopefully get better for tomorrow night.”

Richards came from the eighth starting position tonight to place third. “The track was a lot slicker tonight. We left the car alone after we tried some stuff early on. Mike did a great job. He has really fast car and we are going to have to get better to beat him tomorrow night.”

Marlar’s car is powered by a Cornett Racing Engines and is sponsored by Delk Equipment Sales, RS Trading Company, Sunoco Race Fuels, Integra, Modern Images, and GW Performance.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Mars, Chase Junghans, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 15th, 2017

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 17.511 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 17.612 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Rodney Sanders, Jared Landers, Dave Eckrich, Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Spencer Diercks, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jonathan Brauns

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Feger, Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell, Kyle Bronson, Matt Furman, Jay Johnson, Colton Flinner-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Jimmy Mars, Tyler Bruening, Shannon Babb, Chad Simpson, Jake O’Neil, Randy Timms, Bob King

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Tim McCreadie, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, Jonathan Davenport, Ryan Gustin, Timothy Culp, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Fryer

DirtOnDirt.com Heat Race #5 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Chris Simpson, Boom Briggs, Billy Moyer, Brent Larson, Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, Justin Duty

ASi Racewear Heat Race #6 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Kent Robinson, Jesse Stovall, Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jr., Jeremiah Hurst, Tim Lance

Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main): Dennis Erb, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Matt Furman, Randy Timms, Jeremiah Hurst, Mike Fryer, Justin Duty, Tim Lance-DNS, Brian Shirley-DNS, Jay Johnson-DNS, Bob King-DNS, Jonathan Brauns-DNS, Colton Flinner-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main Finish (15 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main): Don O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dale McDowell, Chad Simpson, Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, Dennis Erb, Jr., Shannon Babb, Steve Francis, Brent Larson, Ryan Gustin, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Scott Bloomquist, Billy Moyer, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Jake O’Neil, Jonathan Davenport

Feature Finish (25 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 7 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $7,000 2 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,000 3 8 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,000 4 3 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,000 5 6 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,500 6 11 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $1,000 7 12 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $900 8 18 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $800 9 4 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $700 10 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $600 11 22 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $580 12 23 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $560 13 21 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $740 14 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $720 15 15 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $500 16 1 20S Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $490 17 5 1777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $480 18 10 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $470 19 24 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $460 20 14 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $450 21 16 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $440 22 17 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $430 23 13 25F Jason Feger Bloomington, IL $410 24 19 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $600

Race Statistics

Entrants: 53

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Lap 1); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 2 – 17); Tim McCreadie (Laps 18 – 19); Mike Marlar (Laps 20 – 25)

Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal (Lap 1); Boom Briggs (Lap 14); Jared Landers (Lap 18)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dale McDowell (Started: 22nd; Finished: 11th; Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dale McDowell

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Mike Marlar

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Josh Davis (Mike Marlar)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 19.605 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (15 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard

Time of Race: 19 minutes 45 seconds

SATURDAY Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Line Up (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Dave Eckrich 58 21x John Anderson Jay Johnson 93 22B Jonathan Brauns Tim Lance 48 5T Randy Timms Joel Callahan 40 15D Justin Duty Mike Fryer 54 98 Jason Rauen Colton Flinner 75 45 Bob King Chris Spieker 56s 83 Scott James

SATURDAY Fast Shafts B-Main Line Up (20 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jesse Stovall 00 15 Steve Francis Kyle Bronson 40B 91 Tyler Erb Jason Feger 25F 29 Spencer Diercks Tyler Bruening 16 99B Boom Briggs Matt Furman 51 58H Jeremiah Hurst Dennis Erb Jr. 28 B1 Matt Larson Ryan Gustin 24 21 Billy Moyer Billy Moyer Jr. 21JR 51M Joey Moriarty Jordan Yaggy 77 OJ Jake O’Neil

SATURDAY Feature Line Up (100 Laps):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Mike Marlar 157 49 Jonathan Davenport Josh Richards 1R 1s Brandon Sheppard Don O’Neal 5 39 Tim McCreadie Jared Landers 1777 32s Chris Simpson Darrell Lanigan 14 28m Jimmy Mars Jimmy Owens 20 0 Scott Bloomquist Chad Simpson 25 22 Gregg Satterlee Brian Shirley 3s 17m Dale McDowell Shannon Babb 18b 18 Chase Junghans Bobby Pierce 32 20s Rodney Sanders Earl Pearson Jr. 1 71 Hudson O’Neal Timothy Culp c8 7R Kent Robinson B-Main – 1st 25th 26th B-Main – 2nd B-Main – 3rd 27th 28th B-Main – 4th B-Main – 5th 29th 30th B-Main – 6th LOLMDS Prov. 1 31st 32nd LOLMDS Prov. 2

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Point Standings:

Overall Pos CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN Night #1 POINTS Night #2 POINTS Total POINTS Best Night POINTS 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 450 500 950 500 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamston, SC 496 396 892 496 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 484 494 978 494 4 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 463 484 947 484 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 484 441 925 484 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 407 483 890 483 7 1777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR 482 456 938 482 8 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 416 481 897 481 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 390 474 864 474 10 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 447 471 918 471 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 451 463 914 463 11 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 463 391 854 463 13 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA 456 462 918 462 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 436 462 898 462 13 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 462 330 792 462 16 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 454 460 914 460 16 18B Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL 460 397 857 460 18 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 452 458 910 458 19 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 455 438 893 455 19 20S Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 387 455 842 455 21 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 401 448 849 448 22 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 447 446 893 447 22 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 447 376 823 447 24 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 345 441 786 441 25 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 440 414 854 440 26 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 436 399 835 436 26 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 436 391 827 436 28 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 384 435 819 435 29 25F Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 425 433 858 433 30 29 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA 424 372 796 424 31 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 373 418 791 418 31 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 368 418 786 418 33 51 Matt Furman Portland, OR 413 336 749 413 34 58H Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 401 324 725 401 35 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 381 397 778 397 36 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 385 392 777 392 37 24 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 390 377 767 390 38 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 305 387 692 387 39 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 385 377 762 385 40 51M Joey Moriarty Phoenix, AZ 329 377 706 377 41 77 Jordan Yaggy Rochester, MN 357 376 733 376 42 0J Jake O’Neil Tucson, AZ 327 373 700 373 43 58 Dave Eckrich Oxford, IA 317 369 686 369 44 21X John Anderson Omaha, NE 363 0 363 363 45 93 Jay Johnson W. Burlington, IA 360 313 673 360 46 22B Jonathan Brauns Muscatine, IA 338 302 640 338 47 48 Tim Lance Brimfield, IL 326 333 659 333 48 5T Randy Timms Wheatland, OK 311 332 643 332 49 40 Joel Callahan Dubuque, iA 320 0 320 320 50 15D Justin Duty Portland, OR 299 319 618 319 51 54 Mike Fryer Freeport, IL 300 314 614 314 51 98 Jason Rauen Farley, IA 314 0 314 314 53 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 310 298 608 310 54 45 Bob King Independence, MO 286 309 595 309 55 56S Chris Spieker Massena, IA 306 0 306 306 56 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN 290 0 290 290