Mike Marlar Wins Night #2 at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 15, 2017) Defending Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals winner Mike Marlar, came from the seventh starting spot to win Friday night’s 25-lap preliminary feature event. Marlar took the lead on lap 20 from Tim McCreadie and then held off the field for the win. Marlar’s Ronnie Delk-owned Rocket Chassis became the second driver in the 13-year history of the event to score a perfect night in points.
McCreadie came home in second, with the previous night’s winner, Josh Richards taking third. Brandon Sheppard was fourth, with Chris Simpson completing the top five drivers.
McCreadie’s Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn would grab the lead at the start of the main event. He led one lap before Sheppard took control of the race on the second circuit. Sheppard held a healthy lead over McCreadie for most of the first half of the race, but McCreadie slowly reeled Sheppard in, passing him for the lead on the 18th lap.
A caution then bunched the field up as McCreadie led another lap after the restart and then Marlar got around him for the top spot. Marlar led the rest of the way to take his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.
Marlar commented on his win in Lucas Oil Victory Lane: “When I got to third, I thought man this is an awesome race. Thanks to the fans for coming out tonight, they saw a good show. Ronnie Delk does not have any bad equipment. I wouldn’t call it a back-up car, it’s just the car were using tonight.”
Marlar will sit on the pole for the $40,000 to win finale on Saturday Night and was extremely pleased with his car and team. “We had a really good racecar tonight. My crew is just awesome. They got this car ready to go tonight. I have a lot of hometown people up here helping me this weekend and I appreciate every one of them.”
McCreadie had failed to make the feature on Thursday Night, yet rebounded to a runner-up finish. “We were good down on the bottom. We didn’t need that caution. You have to slow down so much entering the corner that someone on the outside has the momentum on you. I thought it was going to be Brandon [Sheppard] but it was Marlar and those guys that know what they are doing. We are going to work on our car and hopefully get better for tomorrow night.”
Richards came from the eighth starting position tonight to place third. “The track was a lot slicker tonight. We left the car alone after we tried some stuff early on. Mike did a great job. He has really fast car and we are going to have to get better to beat him tomorrow night.”
Marlar’s car is powered by a Cornett Racing Engines and is sponsored by Delk Equipment Sales, RS Trading Company, Sunoco Race Fuels, Integra, Modern Images, and GW Performance.
Completing the top ten were Jimmy Mars, Chase Junghans, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, September 15th, 2017
Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 17.511 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 17.612 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Rodney Sanders, Jared Landers, Dave Eckrich, Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Spencer Diercks, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jonathan Brauns
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Feger, Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell, Kyle Bronson, Matt Furman, Jay Johnson, Colton Flinner-DNS
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Jimmy Mars, Tyler Bruening, Shannon Babb, Chad Simpson, Jake O’Neil, Randy Timms, Bob King
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Tim McCreadie, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, Jonathan Davenport, Ryan Gustin, Timothy Culp, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Fryer
DirtOnDirt.com Heat Race #5 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Chris Simpson, Boom Briggs, Billy Moyer, Brent Larson, Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, Justin Duty
ASi Racewear Heat Race #6 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Kent Robinson, Jesse Stovall, Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jr., Jeremiah Hurst, Tim Lance
Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main): Dennis Erb, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Matt Furman, Randy Timms, Jeremiah Hurst, Mike Fryer, Justin Duty, Tim Lance-DNS, Brian Shirley-DNS, Jay Johnson-DNS, Bob King-DNS, Jonathan Brauns-DNS, Colton Flinner-DNS
Fast Shafts B-Main Finish (15 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main): Don O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dale McDowell, Chad Simpson, Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, Dennis Erb, Jr., Shannon Babb, Steve Francis, Brent Larson, Ryan Gustin, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Scott Bloomquist, Billy Moyer, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Jake O’Neil, Jonathan Davenport
Feature Finish (25 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|7
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$7,000
|2
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$4,000
|3
|8
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$3,000
|4
|3
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|$2,000
|5
|6
|32S
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|$1,500
|6
|11
|28m
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|$1,000
|7
|12
|18
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|$900
|8
|18
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$800
|9
|4
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$700
|10
|9
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$600
|11
|22
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$580
|12
|23
|25
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|$560
|13
|21
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$740
|14
|20
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$720
|15
|15
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$500
|16
|1
|20S
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|$490
|17
|5
|1777
|Jared Landers
|Batesville, AR
|$480
|18
|10
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|$470
|19
|24
|91
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$460
|20
|14
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|$450
|21
|16
|00
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|$440
|22
|17
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$430
|23
|13
|25F
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|$410
|24
|19
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$600
Race Statistics
Entrants: 53
Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Lap 1); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 2 – 17); Tim McCreadie (Laps 18 – 19); Mike Marlar (Laps 20 – 25)
Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal (Lap 1); Boom Briggs (Lap 14); Jared Landers (Lap 18)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dale McDowell (Started: 22nd; Finished: 11th; Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dale McDowell
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Mike Marlar
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Josh Davis (Mike Marlar)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 19.605 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (15 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard
Time of Race: 19 minutes 45 seconds
SATURDAY Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Line Up (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Dave Eckrich
|58
|21x
|John Anderson
|Jay Johnson
|93
|22B
|Jonathan Brauns
|Tim Lance
|48
|5T
|Randy Timms
|Joel Callahan
|40
|15D
|Justin Duty
|Mike Fryer
|54
|98
|Jason Rauen
|Colton Flinner
|75
|45
|Bob King
|Chris Spieker
|56s
|83
|Scott James
SATURDAY Fast Shafts B-Main Line Up (20 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Jesse Stovall
|00
|15
|Steve Francis
|Kyle Bronson
|40B
|91
|Tyler Erb
|Jason Feger
|25F
|29
|Spencer Diercks
|Tyler Bruening
|16
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Matt Furman
|51
|58H
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dennis Erb Jr.
|28
|B1
|Matt Larson
|Ryan Gustin
|24
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Billy Moyer Jr.
|21JR
|51M
|Joey Moriarty
|Jordan Yaggy
|77
|OJ
|Jake O’Neil
SATURDAY Feature Line Up (100 Laps):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Mike Marlar
|157
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Josh Richards
|1R
|1s
|Brandon Sheppard
|Don O’Neal
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Jared Landers
|1777
|32s
|Chris Simpson
|Darrell Lanigan
|14
|28m
|Jimmy Mars
|Jimmy Owens
|20
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Chad Simpson
|25
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Brian Shirley
|3s
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Shannon Babb
|18b
|18
|Chase Junghans
|Bobby Pierce
|32
|20s
|Rodney Sanders
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|1
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Timothy Culp
|c8
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|B-Main – 1st
|25th
|26th
|B-Main – 2nd
|B-Main – 3rd
|27th
|28th
|B-Main – 4th
|B-Main – 5th
|29th
|30th
|B-Main – 6th
|LOLMDS Prov. 1
|31st
|32nd
|LOLMDS Prov. 2
Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Point Standings:
|Overall Pos
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Night #1 POINTS
|Night #2 POINTS
|Total POINTS
|Best Night POINTS
|1
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|450
|500
|950
|500
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Williamston, SC
|496
|396
|892
|496
|3
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|484
|494
|978
|494
|4
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|463
|484
|947
|484
|4
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|484
|441
|925
|484
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|407
|483
|890
|483
|7
|1777
|Jared Landers
|Batesville, AR
|482
|456
|938
|482
|8
|32S
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|416
|481
|897
|481
|9
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|390
|474
|864
|474
|10
|28m
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|447
|471
|918
|471
|11
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|451
|463
|914
|463
|11
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|463
|391
|854
|463
|13
|25
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|456
|462
|918
|462
|13
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|436
|462
|898
|462
|13
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|462
|330
|792
|462
|16
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|454
|460
|914
|460
|16
|18B
|Shannon Babb
|Mowequa, IL
|460
|397
|857
|460
|18
|18
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|452
|458
|910
|458
|19
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|455
|438
|893
|455
|19
|20S
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|387
|455
|842
|455
|21
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|401
|448
|849
|448
|22
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|447
|446
|893
|447
|22
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|447
|376
|823
|447
|24
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|345
|441
|786
|441
|25
|00
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|440
|414
|854
|440
|26
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|436
|399
|835
|436
|26
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|436
|391
|827
|436
|28
|91
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|384
|435
|819
|435
|29
|25F
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|425
|433
|858
|433
|30
|29
|Spencer Diercks
|Davenport, IA
|424
|372
|796
|424
|31
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|373
|418
|791
|418
|31
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|368
|418
|786
|418
|33
|51
|Matt Furman
|Portland, OR
|413
|336
|749
|413
|34
|58H
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|401
|324
|725
|401
|35
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|381
|397
|778
|397
|36
|B1
|Brent Larson
|Lake Elmo, MN
|385
|392
|777
|392
|37
|24
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|390
|377
|767
|390
|38
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|305
|387
|692
|387
|39
|21JR
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|385
|377
|762
|385
|40
|51M
|Joey Moriarty
|Phoenix, AZ
|329
|377
|706
|377
|41
|77
|Jordan Yaggy
|Rochester, MN
|357
|376
|733
|376
|42
|0J
|Jake O’Neil
|Tucson, AZ
|327
|373
|700
|373
|43
|58
|Dave Eckrich
|Oxford, IA
|317
|369
|686
|369
|44
|21X
|John Anderson
|Omaha, NE
|363
|0
|363
|363
|45
|93
|Jay Johnson
|W. Burlington, IA
|360
|313
|673
|360
|46
|22B
|Jonathan Brauns
|Muscatine, IA
|338
|302
|640
|338
|47
|48
|Tim Lance
|Brimfield, IL
|326
|333
|659
|333
|48
|5T
|Randy Timms
|Wheatland, OK
|311
|332
|643
|332
|49
|40
|Joel Callahan
|Dubuque, iA
|320
|0
|320
|320
|50
|15D
|Justin Duty
|Portland, OR
|299
|319
|618
|319
|51
|54
|Mike Fryer
|Freeport, IL
|300
|314
|614
|314
|51
|98
|Jason Rauen
|Farley, IA
|314
|0
|314
|314
|53
|75
|Colton Flinner
|Allison Park, PA
|310
|298
|608
|310
|54
|45
|Bob King
|Independence, MO
|286
|309
|595
|309
|55
|56S
|Chris Spieker
|Massena, IA
|306
|0
|306
|306
|56
|83
|Scott James
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|290
|0
|290
|290