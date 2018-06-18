HUDSON O’NEAL EARNS FIRST LUCAS OIL WIN

COLUMBUS, MS (June 16th, 2018) – Hudson O’Neal took the lead from defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Josh Richards with seven laps to go and held off a hard-charging Bobby Pierce to score the $20,000 victory in the Country Pleasin’ “Clash at the Mag” at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

The 17-year-old, third generation driver battled amongst the top five for most of the race before beginning his charge to the front. O’Neal moved around Tim McCreadie to take second and then tracked down race-leader Josh Richards, who had been in control for much of the race. O’Neal dove to the inside of Richards coming off of turn with seven circuits remaining to take the top spot. He then had to contend with Pierce, who had pitted earlier in the race and charged all the way through the field to give O’Neal a challenge in the closing laps.

Pierce finished in second with Josh Richards, Scott Bloomquist and Tim McCreadie completing the top ten.

In earning his first-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory, O’Neal, son of former series champion Don O’Neal (who finished seventh in the race), received several congratulatory wishes from his father, his crew, and other competitors as he gave an emotional victory lane speech.

“I can’t believe it,” said the driver who had posted seven consecutive top ten finishes in LOLMDS competition before making only his second-career start at Magnolia. “I just saved my stuff there early on. That was a great race. I just wanted to keep the tires under me and not abuse them. I stayed down there on the bottom where there was enough moisture to catch Josh.”

“Josh and I had a good battle there for a few laps. He raced me clean and I can’t thank him enough. I hope the fans who watched this enjoyed it, because I sure did. I have to thank my car owners Todd and Vickie Burns, my crew chief Taylon Center and the entire team. Both Josh and Bobby ran a great race, it was a lot of fun.”

Pierce, who pitted around lap 20 charged to a runner-up finish. “I thought I had a shot on the last lap. There was a lapped car there, I drove around the outside, but came up just short. I banged the wall a few times. I hope I didn’t mess up anything on the car. Congrats to Hud on the win. That was so cool to see him win,” said the driver of the Dunn-Benson Ford, Campbell University, Rocket.

Richards, who led several laps during the 100-lap event was looking for his first LOLMDS since February. “When Timmy [McCreadie] got into me a little bit I think it cut my tire. I was hanging on and here comes Hudson on the bottom. I am happy for him to get the win. He’s a good kid,” said the driver of the Best Performance Motorsports, Colt Firearms, Rocket.

The winner’s Club 29 Race Cars entry is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Dyno One, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Sub Surface of Indiana, Mark Martin Automotive, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Burns Farms and Tarpy Trucking.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Mason Zeigler and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, June 16th, 2018

Clash at the Mag

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Earl Pearson Jr. / 14.664 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.759 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan, Zach McMillan, Chad Thrash, Jamie Tollison, Gavin Landers

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, Mason Zeigler, Bobby Pierce, Jack Sullivan, Rick Rickman, Spencer Hughes, Mike Palasini, Jr., Shay Knight

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Don O’Neal, Neil Baggett, Dennis Erb, Jr., Chris Wall, Brian Rickman, Dwight Falcon Jr.

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chad Thrash, Chris Wall, Brian Rickman, Mike Palasini, Jr., Gavin Landers, Spencer Hughes, Clay Fisher, Shay Knight, Jamie Tollison, Dwight Falcon Jr.-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $20,700 2 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $10,700 3 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $7,000 4 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $4,800 5 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 6 1 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,400 7 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,900 8 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,900 9 8 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,900 10 23 10 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS $1,750 11 13 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,350 12 18 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,600 13 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $2,250 14 14 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $1,500 15 16 14z Zach McMillan Gladewater, TX $1,450 16 24 77 Gavin Landers Batesville, AR $1,400 17 15 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $1,350 18 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,100 19 20 71w Chris Wall Springfield, LA $1,250 20 21 90 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS $1,200 21 22 d8 Mike Palasini, Jr. Leland, MS $1,200 22 4 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,900 23 19 1C Chad Thrash Meridian, MS $1,200 24 17 86 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS $1,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 28

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1-12); Earl Pearson (Lap 13); Jimmy Owens (Laps 14-26); Josh Richards (Laps 27-84); Tim McCreadie (Lap 85); Josh Richards (Lap 86); Tim McCreadie (Lap 87); Josh Richards (Laps 88-93); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 94-100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 0.381 seconds

Cautions: Rick Rickman (Lap 2); Chad Thrash (Lap 14); Kyle Bronson (Lap 21); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 38); Chris Wall (Lap 42); Jimmy Owens (Lap 53); Jimmy Owens (Lap 59); Neil Baggett (Lap 67)

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Spencer Hughes, Gavin Landers

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Spencer Hughes (Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Scott Bloomquist

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Hudson O’Neal)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 13.5402 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (63 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Tim McCreadie

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Earl Pearson, Jr.

Time of Race: 50 minutes 13 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3600 $107,700 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3360 $112,475 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3305 $82,500 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3285 $72,700 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3280 $82,850 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3190 $54,750 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3110 $67,475 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3065 $46,675 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2930 $48,100 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2885 $36,350 11 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2785 $52,575 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2745 $36,600 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2740 $31,325 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2615 $25,025

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*