Southern All Stars Set Month Of September Races

FAYETTEVILLE, TN—The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series has adjusted it schedule for the month of September with a pair of 40 lap $4,000 to win races.

Saturday night September 2nd the series will make its third stop of the season at the Thunderhill Raceway in Lawrenceburg, TN., for the Labor Day Weekend 40 at the high banked ¼ mile oval. The series has held two previous events at the West Tennessee track and they have been won by Spring Hill, TN., driver Brad Skinner and the second was won by Lakeland, TN., Dane Dacus. Both of these events have drawn great crowds to Rickey Spurgeon’s track but the July 8th crowd was one of the largest in the history of the track, so race fans need to get to the track early to get a seat as there was not one to be found when the nights’ events started in July.

The second event of September will be on Saturday night September 9th at Johnny Stokes Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS., This race is the make up date for the rained out event in July, at that event 36 super late models had already checked in and then heavy thunderstorms developed at drivers meeting time making track conditions impossible to work back in and get the show in that night. This is the one and only yearly appearance at the west Mississippi track and if any indication of the turnout for the rained out event it should be a great night of racing.

Events that were scheduled to take place at the East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Al., will not take place as Southern All Star official and EAMS could come together on sanctioning agreements between the two parties.

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

2017 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS: 1.Austin Horton 922; 2.Tristan Sealy 804; 3.Eric Hickerson 776; 4. T J Reaid 732; 5.Brad Skinner 606; 6.Bo Shirley 466; 7.Casey Roberts 458; 8.Riley Hickman 418; 9.Clint Smith 402; 10.Matt Perry 356;

2017 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Austin Horton 922; 2.Tristian Sealy 804; 3. Eric Hickerson 776; 4.T J Reaid 732

2017 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Eric Hickerson 294; 2.Brad Skinner 212; 3.Todd Morrow 123; 4.Brandon Overton 106; 5.Josh Putnam 82; 6.Joseph Faulkner 43 7.Derek Ellis 35; 8.Jason Walker 34; 9.Jamie Perry 33; 10.Jeff Johns 30; 11.Jason Lyles 24; 12.Mitch Thornton 18; 13.Dean Carpenter 16; 14.John Minon 15;

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

Sept 2nd Thunderhill Raceway-Lawrenceburg, TN $4,000 Sept 9th Magnolia Motor Speedway-Columbus, MS $4,000 Oct 6th-7th Smoky Mt Speedway-Maryville, TN $10,000 Oct 14th Talladega Short Track-Eastaboga, AL $4,000

