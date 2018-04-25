Southern All Stars Make First Of Three Stops At Talladega Short Track April 28th

FAYETTEVILLE, TN—The Southern All Stars Dirt Racing Series presented by Max Fab will be making it fourth stop of the year and first of the season at the Talladega Short Track on Saturday night April 28th for the annual NASCAR Weekend event that is 40 laps and will pay $4,000 to win.

Talladega Short Track is one of the top facilities in the country and the Southern All Stars have had a long relationship with the track and this will be the 99th race that the series has ran at the track, which leads all active tracks in sanctioned events held.

This Saturday night drivers from across the region will be on hand to compete and the Southern All Star contingent will be led by a rookie as Jay Scott of Fayetteville, TN., leads the series points standings with Mark Dodson of Caledonia, MS., in second place Ray McElhaney of Pulaski, TN., in third, Brad Skinner of Spring Hill, TN., fourth and Tristan Sealy of Moultrie, GA., fifth all these drivers are expected to be in action this weekend as the point battle heats up for the 35th year of the series. Drivers Joseph Faulkner of Flintville TN., and Tommy Taylor of Lascassas, TN., is close behind in 6th and 7th as they are also making the trip to TST this weekend.

Other drivers that are expected this weekend include four time Southern All Star Champion Riley Hickman of Ooltewah, TN., Jadon Frame of Decherd, TN., Eric Hickerson of Linden, TN., Josh Putnam of Florence, AL., ARCA driver and 2013 Southern All Stars Rookie of the Year Bret Holmes of Munford, AL., 2017 Southern All Stars Champion Austin Horton of Newnan, GA., Cory Hedgecock of Loudon, TN., plus many more drivers from across the region.

The Talladega Short Track posse will also be out in full force as they have some of the top weekly racers in the region with Jason Hiett, Terry Smith, T J Alford, Tim Busha, Dallas Cooper, Tim Roszell, Skip Freeman, Danny Peoples and more.

Pits gates will open early on Saturday so that you can plan to attend events at Talladega Superspeedway as well as a great night of racing at Talladega Short Track. On Friday night the super late model will be in action for a $2,000 to win event also so make you plans now to attend both night of racing concluding with the Southern All Stars race on Saturday night.

For more information contact Talladega Short Track at 256-831-1413, www.talladegashorttrack.com or @tsthornetsnest

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, 1600, 70.

Entry Fee: $110

Purse: 1. $4,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $900; 5.$800; 6.$700; 7.$600; 8.$550; 9.$525; 10.$500; 11.$450; 12.$425; 13.$400; 14.$400; 15.$400; 16.$400; 17.$400; 18.$400; 19.$400; 20.$400; 21. $400; 22. $400; 23. $400; 24. $400

2018 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS PRESENTED BY MAXFAB:: 1.Jay Scott 236; 2.Mark Dodson 212; 3.Ray McElhaney 200; 4.Brad Skinner 174; 5.Tristan Sealy 154; 6.Joseph Faulkner 140; 7.Tommy Taylor 118; 8.Chris Madden 100; 9.G R Smith 100; 10.Tanner English

2018 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Jay Scott 236; 2.Mark Dodson 212; 3.Ray McElhaney 200; 4. Pearson Lee Williams 78.

2018 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Brad Skinner 72; Joseph Faulkner 49; 3.Eric Hickerson 27; 4.David Brannon 24.

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

April 28-Talladega Short Track-Eastaboga, AL., NASCAR Weekend-$4,000 May 19-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-Mayhem 40-$4,000 May 26-Winchester Speedway-Winchester, TN Memorial Day Weekend-$4,000

2018 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Sponsors:

*Hoosier Racing Tire “The Official Race Tire” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series *Patriot Sports “The Official Merchandise Vendor” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series *Sunoco Race Fuel “The Official Racing Fuel” of the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series*MaxFab Presenting Sponsor

2018 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Marketing Partners Include: AR Bodies, Brodix Cylinder Heads, , COR Suspensions, Cruise with the Champions, DirtonDirt.com, H3 Performance Graphics, Integra Racing Shocks, , MSR Mafia Web Design and Service, PPM Racing Products, RockAuto.com, 36 Racing & Fabrication, Racecar Engineering, BrakeOMeter; Dirt Car Lift