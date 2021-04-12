George Gorham Jr. represented Florida well in his NASCAR Debut at Martinsville Speedway
Full DGM Racing Recap:
Martinsville Speedway
#CampOut250 Race Recap:
JWMotorsports rebounds to the lead lap after going 2 laps down when a flat tire caused him to spin. Fought hard to bring it home P. 16. #noquitindgm
George Gorham Jr. Racingin his Xfinity Series debut captures stage points and finishes P. 18 after starting 37th.
Alex Labbé’s day ended in flames after the LR brake malfunctioned, causing the RR to overheat, catch fire and blow the tire. Prior to the mechanical issue he was spun twice by other competitors, once while running in the top 10 and laps away from earning stage points. Disappointing finish of P. 31.
