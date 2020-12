Citrus County Speedway releases 2021 schedule with a lot of big nights of racing



February 6th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

February 13th, 2021

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

February 20th, 2021 – Special event pricing

$2,500 to WIN Super Late Models 75 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

February 27th, 2021 – CLOSED

March 6th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

March 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Bring on the CARNAGE

$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$300 to WIN Ford Outlaw Figure 8

$800 to WIN Flagpole Race

$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race

$800 to WIN Chain Car Race

$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

March 20th, 2021

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

March 27th, 2021 – CLOSED

April 3rd, 2021 – CLOSED

April 10th, 2021

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

April 17th, 2021 – CLOSED

April 24th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

May 1st, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

May 8th, 2021

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

May 15th, 2021 – CLOSED

May 22nd, 2021

$1,500 to WIN Pure Stocks 75 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

May 29th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

June 5th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

3rd Annual Sunoco Race Fuel King of the Open Wheel 100 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

June 12th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Bring on the CARNAGE

$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$300 to WIN Ford Outlaw Figure 8

$800 to WIN Flagpole Race

$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race

$800 to WIN Chain Car Race

$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

June 19th, 2021 – CLOSED

June 26th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 50 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

July 3rd, 2021 – CLOSED

July 10th, 2021

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

July 17th, 2021

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Pro Trucks 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

July 24th, 2021 – CLOSED

July 31st, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

August 7th, 2021 – CLOSED

August 14th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Bring on the CARNAGE

$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$300 to WIN Ford Outlaw Figure 8

$800 to WIN Flagpole Race

$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race

$800 to WIN Chain Car Race

$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

August 21st, 2021 – CLOSED

August 28th, 2021

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Ford Outlaws 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

September 4th, 2021 – CLOSED

September 11th, 2021

Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Pro Trucks 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

September 18th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Super Late Model Full Throttle 100 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

September 25th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 50 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

October 2nd, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$10,000 to WIN 3rd Annual Grocery Getter Enduro 150 Laps

Starting 100 Cars! Registration Starts March 13th $50 nonrefundable ENTRY FEE. Entry Fee will cover driver’s admission fee for this event.

$300 to WIN Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$1,500 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

October 9th, 2021

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifeds 50 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

October 16th, 2021 – CLOSED

October 16th, 2021 – CLOSED

October 23rd, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$10,000 to WIN Fall Brawl Sportsmans 200 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

October 30th, 2021

$2,000 to WIN Pure Stocks 75 Laps

Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

November 6th, 2021

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

November 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Powder Puff 20 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps