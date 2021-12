Brey Holmes win Charity Trucker to make it Back to back wins in the event at Auburndale Speedway

Brey Holmes uses late race Caution to capture his win in the Charity Trucker weekend making back to back in this event. This was a tough racing event with a competitive field that saw lots of action.

Top 5:

Brey Holmes

Becca Monopoli

Daniel McClain

Jimmy Fraizer

Taylor Watson

Some Video from in Car’s: