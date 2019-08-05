Ashton Winger 9th Different Winner In Southern All Stars This Year

SUMMERTOWN, TN–The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Max Fab made its second stop of the season at the Thunderhill Raceway in Summertown, TN., and as in the previous visit the rain make its appearance and delayed the program for a couple of hours but for Ashton Winger of Senoia, GA., it was worth the wait as he took the lead on a restart from Dane Dacus and went on to get his first career Southern All Star win in the King of the Hill 40. Winger was making 16th career start with the series that was worth $4,000.

The battle for spots two through five was the whole race as Dane Dacus, Josh Putnam, David Breazeale and Riley Hickman all put on a show for the crowd as these four drivers battled top to bottom the fast ¼ mile with Dacus coming in second Putnam third, Breazeale fourth and Hickman fifth.

Christian Hanger finished in the 6th spot, Billy Franklin 7th, Scott Cook 8th, Ray McElhiney 9th and Austin Arnold 10th.

RACE TIDBITS: As usual for the series this season weather was a factor as showers were present during the afternoon and evening delaying the stat of the program 2 hours but with the work of Jason Walker and Ricky Spurgeon and all the crew at Thunderhill Raceway the show went on and the fans got to a very entertaining race.

The Southern All Stars have completed nine races this season and there have been nine different winners.

Cruise with the Champions/Dirtondirt.com rookie leader Zach Leonhardi has a motor let go after qualifying, so he started the Billy Franklin back up car as he and Billy are battling for rookie of the year honors.

Austin Arnold started off the year running with the series but had to back off due to work commitment but was back this weekend

First time starts with the series this year John Minon, David Brannon, Steve Stehle, Derrick Hill, Scott Spurgeon,

Car Count: 22

SUNOCO RACE FUELS GROUP QUALIFYING: Group A: Brad Skinner 12.064 Group B Ashton Winger 12.116

Knowles Race Parts Fast Qualifier: Brad Skinner

PPM Race Products B Mains:

AR Bodies Last Car Lead Lap: Christian Hanger

COR Suspensions 10th Place Finisher: Austin Arnold

36 Racing & Fabrication Hard Charger: Riley Hickman

BrakeOMeter 4th Place Finisher Award: Josh Putnam

Rugged Radios Communications Award: David Breazeale

Results Pending Tire Test: 1.Ashton Winger; 2.Dane Dacus; 3.Josh Putnam; 4.David Breazeale; 5.Riley Hickman; 6.Christian Hanger; 7.Billy Franklin; 8.Scott Cook, 9.Ray McElhiney; 10.Austin Arnold; 11.Mark Dodson; 12.John Minon; 13.Farrel Skelton; 14.David Brannon; 15.Brad Skinner; 16.Steve Stehle; 17.Eric Hickerson; 18.Derrick Hill; 19.Scott Spurgeon; 20.Greg Love; 21. David Gentry; 22.Zach Leonhardi

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

2019 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS PRESENTED BY MAXFAB: 1.David Breazeale 780; 2.Riley Hickman 766; 3.Zach Leonhardi 728; 4.Billy Franklin 612; 5.Mark Dodson 534; 6.Ashton winger 478; 7.Andrew Littleton 410; 8.Austin Arnold 318; 9.Jay Scott 294; 20.Neil Baggett 282;

2019 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Zach Leonhardi 224; 2.Billy Franklin 204; 3.Andrew Littleton 174; 4.J R Moseley 94; 5.Austin Arnold 112

2019 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Brad Skinner 71; 2.Farrel Skelton 36; 3.Greg Love 32; 4.Derek Fisher 22; 5.Mark Dodson 22; 6.Shawn Martin 21; 7.John Minon 21; 8.Danny Barrett 20; 9.Steve Stehle 18

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

August 10th-Talladega Short Track-Eastaboga, AL-$10,000

August 24th-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$5,454

August 31st Southern Raceway-Milton, FL-$4,000