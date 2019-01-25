American Flat Track Adds Key Personnel to Competition and Administrative Departments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 24, 2019) – As it gears up for its most-anticipated season to date, American Flat Track (AFT) is bolstering its Competition and Administrative departments with key hires.

Bringing with him over a decade of motorsports experience and eight years of emergency services experience, Ramin Shute-Mahini will serve as Race Director for American Flat Track. Shute-Mahini currently holds the position of Event Director for the Arizona region of the National Auto Sports Association. Concurrently, he serves as Manager of Emergency Services at ISM Raceway – formerly Phoenix International Raceway – in Avondale, AZ coordinating all emergency services for its facility.

“Ramin will bring more than a decade of experience in race control and emergency services to the sport,” said Joey Mancari, Chief Competition Officer of American Flat Track. “That experience will prove invaluable as we continue to scale American Flat Track in the coming seasons.”

AFT also welcomes Becky Cunningham into the position of Controller. With 22 years of experience under her belt, Cunningham has found her niche in bolstering financial growth for rapidly-growing enterprises.

Former Chief Competition Officer Chris Carr has elected to step away from AFT to pursue other opportunities with the sport.

“I have been deeply involved with flat track my entire life,” said Carr, “and I look forward to transitioning into a new role within the community.”

American Flat Track will kick off its 2019 season with its bar-banging DAYTONA TT in appropriate fashion – during the wild Bike Week festivities in Daytona Beach. The 2019 DAYTONA TT happens Thursday, March 14 once again under the lights of the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Tickets start at just $35 and are available now at www.americanflattrack.com.

For more information about American Flat Track and to keep up-to-date with the latest news about the sport, please visit www.americanflattrack.com.

