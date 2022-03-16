Little Gator Legend Cars set to return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend
This weekend the Little Gator Legend car series return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend. The series brings with it some of the best young legend drivers in the country as well as some veterans. Will TJ DeCaire keep up his 4-17 Southern Speedway or will someone else take the top Spot.
Interview with TJ Decaire:
Interview With Marcus Wong:
Interview with Abi Johnson:
THIS SATURDAY: The Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Car Series returns Saturday March 5th! These guys are FAST, WILD, and CRAZY! They are the fastest cars to hit the track all year long and they are only here 2 times this year! The Pro Truck division will be joining the fun as well! In my opinion the Pro Trucks put on some of the best racing all throughout the 2021 Season! We hope to see everyone here for this action-packed show!
Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps
Pro Trucks 50 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Powder Puff 25 Laps
Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Grandstands Open at 5:30
Qualifying at 6:30
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and under are $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!