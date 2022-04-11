Wheel Man Sportsman Series returns to the bull ring of Auburndale Speedway this weekend 4/16/2022

We’re just a week away from round #3 of the 2022 Wheelman season at Auburndale Speedway.

Open practice on Friday April 15th. If you can’t be in attendance, all of our 2022 races will be broadcast live on @Racing America!

Teams, as a reminder, we are still giving away four free tires during the driver’s meetings so please make sure you register by Thursday April 14th for your chance to enter the tire drawing thanks to American Racer, Ray Cook and Rex Guy. Send us a message, make a comment on this post or email to Rickybrooks5@aol.com.