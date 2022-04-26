VanDevender wins A mod Feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway in his first race out
Bubba Vandevender wins the 25 A mod feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway in his first race in the class. Bubba had a successful year last year in the V8 pure stocks. This year him and his team FSG (Front Stretch Garage) has decided it was time to move up a class and try something different. Bubba said the cars handle way different, but he caught on fast. The 86 A mod is wrapped in an air force theme to honor his Cousin who is in the service and to honor all the men and women service our country. Keep eye on Bubba as he makes his move this year to A mod’s and I am sure continues his winning ways.
A mod top three interviews:
End of A mod race roof cam:
Full Results of 4-17 Southern Speedway below:
4/23/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
A Modifieds
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 86-Bubba VanDevender[6]; 2. 98-Scott Klieber[5]; 3. 16-Wally Smith[4]; 4. 12-Billy Bigley Jr[7]; 5. 78-Cory Lane[9]; 6. 61-Jacob Wallace III[8]; 7. 20-Carl Jones[2]; 8. 37-Dan Scott[3]; 9. 99-Amber Higbee[1]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Scott Klieber[3]; 2. 12-Billy Bigley Jr[5]; 3. 61-Jacob Wallace III[4]; 4. 99-Amber Higbee[1]; 5. 37-Dan Scott[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Bubba VanDevender[3]; 2. 16-Wally Smith[2]; 3. 20-Carl Jones[1]; 4. 78-Cory Lane[4]
Crown Vics
A Feature 1: 1. 20-Billy Benoit[4]; 2. 51-Chris Onken[2]; 3. 52-Kris Rummel[5]; 4. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[3]; 5. A2-Jared Meyer[6]; 6. 25-Johnny Allen[7]; 7. 81-Kyle Case[13]; 8. 37-Adam Livingston[11]; 9. 64-Alan Holtz[10]; 10. 1-Jesse Gargus[1]; 11. 40-Todd Friend[9]; 12. 42X-William Owen[8]; 13. 204-Michael Morse[12]; 14. (DNS) 81C-Calvin Plummer
Heat 1: 1. 20-Billy Benoit[3]; 2. A2-Jared Meyer[4]; 3. 25-Johnny Allen[5]; 4. 1-Jesse Gargus[1]; 5. 40-Todd Friend[6]; 6. 37-Adam Livingston[7]; 7. 81-Kyle Case[2]
Heat 2: 1. 52-Kris Rummel[3]; 2. 51-Chris Onken[1]; 3. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[2]; 4. 42X-William Owen[6]; 5. 81C-Calvin Plummer[5]; 6. 64-Alan Holtz[4]; 7. 204-Michael Morse[7]
Pro Truck
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 28-Corey Bigley[3]; 2. 92-Brennon Pletcher[4]; 3. 12-Granger Perra[5]; 4. 41-Steve Darvalics[6]; 5. 73-Morgan Guin[2]; 6. 52-Kris Rummel[1]; 7. 99-Richard Lavance[8]; 8. 5C-Timothy Campbell[9]; 9. 5-Richard Griffis[7]
Qualifying 1: 1. 12-Granger Perra, 00:15.669[7]; 2. 92-Brennon Pletcher, 00:15.723[8]; 3. 28-Corey Bigley, 00:15.764[1]; 4. 73-Morgan Guin, 00:15.768[5]; 5. 52-Kris Rummel, 00:15.770[9]; 6. 41-Steve Darvalics, 00:15.840[3]; 7. 5-Richard Griffis, 00:15.864[4]; 8. 99-Richard Lavance, 00:16.080[6]; 9. 5C-Timothy Campbell, 00:16.711[2]
Winged Sprint Cars
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 88A-Sport Allen[2]; 2. 5-Daniel Miller[7]; 3. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[9]; 4. 88-LJ Grimm[6]; 5. 67-Scotty Adema[8]; 6. 22X-Steven Hollinger[3]; 7. 25-Bruce Brantley[5]; 8. 92-Ryan Adema[1]; 9. 33-Tyler Porter[11]; 10. 44-Gary Wiggins[4]; 11. 83-Skip Ferianc[10]; 12. (DNS) 32-Sonny Hartley; 13. (DNS) 3X-Bo Hartley
Heat 1: 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[4]; 2. 88A-Sport Allen[2]; 3. 5-Daniel Miller[5]; 4. 33-Tyler Porter[6]; 5. 83-Skip Ferianc[1]; 6. 44-Gary Wiggins[3]
Heat 2: 1. 88-LJ Grimm[4]; 2. 22X-Steven Hollinger[2]; 3. 25-Bruce Brantley[3]; 4. 92-Ryan Adema[1]; 5. 67-Scotty Adema[5]
Thunder Trucks
A Feature 1: 1. 87-Skylar Null[3]; 2. 69-Tom Pryor[1]; 3. 1-Michael Bilacki[4]; 4. 7-Shawn Van Wie[6]; 5. 13-Steve Slaughter[2]; 6. 92-Mark Anderson[5]; 7. 85-Chris Loney[8]; 8. (DNS) 32-Kim Squires
Heat 1: 1. 87-Skylar Null[2]; 2. 69-Tom Pryor[1]; 3. 92-Mark Anderson[4]; 4. (DNS) 85-Chris Loney
Heat 2: 1. 1-Michael Bilacki[3]; 2. 13-Steve Slaughter[1]; 3. 7-Shawn Van Wie[4]; 4. 32-Kim Squires[2]