VanDevender wins A mod Feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway in his first race out

Bubba Vandevender wins the 25 A mod feature at 4-17 Southern Speedway in his first race in the class. Bubba had a successful year last year in the V8 pure stocks. This year him and his team FSG (Front Stretch Garage) has decided it was time to move up a class and try something different. Bubba said the cars handle way different, but he caught on fast. The 86 A mod is wrapped in an air force theme to honor his Cousin who is in the service and to honor all the men and women service our country. Keep eye on Bubba as he makes his move this year to A mod’s and I am sure continues his winning ways.

A mod top three interviews:

End of A mod race roof cam:

Full Results of 4-17 Southern Speedway below:

4/23/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway