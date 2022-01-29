The stars and cars of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged (sprint cars) invade Hendry County Motorsports Park for the 5th Annual USCS Snow Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals on Friday and Saturday, February 4th and 5th. The event features a full USCS Sprint Car format each night including features Each Night. On Friday night the sprint cars are joined by tge V-8 Warriors, Gladiators and tge popular 4.6 Fords. On Saturday evening the program again features the USCS Sprint Cars plus the Street Stocks, V-8 Warriors, 4.6 Fords, and Gladiators. For more info please visit www.hendryracing.com For USCS info please go to www.uscsracing.com

Promo Video:

https://www.facebook.com/hendrycountymotorsportspark/videos/1071483556756486

