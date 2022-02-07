SRL National Entry List Shaping up for the 15K to win Super late models at Citrus County Speedway This weekend
THIS SATURDAY: Come see some of America’s Top Talent in the Super Late Model division IN PERSON this SATURDAY NIGHT! It is going to be a showdown that you do not want to miss! 24 Super Late Models will take the green flag on Saturday night and based on the entry list… anyone of the drivers is capable of winning it! I know that I myself am more excited about this race then any race before! Make your plans now to be here and witness some of the best Super Late Model racing happening this weekend!
$15,000 to WIN SRL Super Late Models 125 Laps $1,000 to START
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw Figure 8
Grandstands Open at 5:00
Qualifying at 6:30
Features at 7:30
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and under $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
Pits Open at 1:00
Practice at 3:00
Pit Passes $30.00
Friday Night:
Hauler Parking at 2:00
Pits Open at 5:00
Practice 6:00-10:00
Armbands $20.00
Entry List Below :
SRL National
Pre-Entries for the Citrus Speedway 125 – February 12, 2022
- 00 Anthony Cataldi, Umatilla, FL – Port City Racecars, Breathe Easy Medical
- 1 Michael House, Columbia,TN – US Tank & Cryogenic, JEB Enterprises
- 5B Mike Bresnahan, Crystal River, FL – Caliber Elements, M. Powers Construction
- 5 TBA
- 08 Tony Elrod, Lecanto, FL – ROW Maintenance
- 10 George Gorham, Jr., Winter Haven, FL – Blackburn’s BBQ, Francisco’s Collision Center
- 12G Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH – Godfrey Environmental Contracts, NE Auto Imports
- 14 Chris Davidson, Taylor Lake Village, TX – Davidson Electric, Mike Garvey Racing
- 17 Nick Neri, Palmetto, FL – TBA
- 26 Bubba Pollard, Senoia, GA – TM Ranch
- 28B Dylan Bigley, Naples, FL – Southern Pools, K Langford Lawn
- 28I Jared Irvan, Ocala, FL – West VA Pools, CitraSafe
- 35 Jake Garcia, Monroe, GA – Expo Homes, RaceChoice.com
- 36 Dan Fredrickson, Lakeville, MN – TBA
- 37 Michael Goddard, Fort Meyers, FL – National Roofing, Exterior Services, Inc.
- 42 Jonathan Guy, Auburndale, FL – TBA
- 47 Keith Zavrel, Brooksville, FL – Power Logging Tree Service, Crystal Tractor
- 51A Michael Atwell, Naples, FL – Drake Ready Mix, Universal Trans.
- 59 Dustin Dunn, Jupiter, FL – TBA
- 64 Patrick Starpoli, Hollywood, FL – Impact It, D&D Welding
- 66 Daniel Webster, Brooksville, FL – TBA
- 67 Colin Allman, Plant City, FL – Racecar Engineering, Graham Custom Fabricating
- 75 TBA
- 91 Ty Majeski, Seymour, WI – Incrediblebank, IB Insurance
- 94 Keith Roggen, Winter Haven, FL – TBA