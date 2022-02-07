SRL National Entry List Shaping up for the 15K to win Super late models at Citrus County Speedway This weekend

THIS SATURDAY: Come see some of America’s Top Talent in the Super Late Model division IN PERSON this SATURDAY NIGHT! It is going to be a showdown that you do not want to miss! 24 Super Late Models will take the green flag on Saturday night and based on the entry list… anyone of the drivers is capable of winning it! I know that I myself am more excited about this race then any race before! Make your plans now to be here and witness some of the best Super Late Model racing happening this weekend!