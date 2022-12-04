SPEARS Southwest Tour Series 2023 Schedule Release

Bakersfield, CA (November 29, 2022) – As we approach the last weekend of Super Late Model racing on the national calendar, the SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series is proud to announce its 2023 calendar of events.

“In planning for 2023, we knew our teams were ready to get back on the road and compete at some racetracks the series hasn’t visited in a while,” stated the SRL’s Brian Olsen. “It’s great having a series that racetracks want to host and we’re looking forward to traveling back to Tucson and Colorado National this year.”

On January 21st, all four series under the SRL banner will compete together for the first time when the 2023 season kicks off in a big way at the $25,000 to win ‘All-Star Showdown’ at Irwindale Speedway.

Then, it’s time for the eighth running of the ‘Winter Showdown’ where names like Bubba Pollard, Ty Majeski, Kyle Busch, Derek Thorn and now defending champion, Jacob Gomes have driven to the Kern County Raceway victory lane. The 2023 edition of the ‘Winter Showdown’ will take place on March 25th.

The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will then make the trip to the Arizona desert as the series returns to Tucson Speedway on April 15th.

The series will return to Irwindale Speedway on May 20th, then will make its second stop of ’23 at Kern County Raceway on June 17th for the annual ‘Firecracker 100”.

The lone stop of 2023 at the famed Stockton 99 Speedway will take place on July 15th, followed by the long-awaited return to Colorado National Speedway just outside of Denver on August 12th.

Irwindale Speedway and Kern County Raceway are set to bookend the season with Irwindale on September 16th and then Kern County Raceway for the 35th annual “October Classic” on Sunday, October 15th.

There are currently discussions underway which may result in an additional spring and fall race date for the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series.

Look for the release of the SRL National, Spears Manufacturing Modified Series and the SPEARS SRL Pro Late Model Series schedules in the coming days.

Stay updated by following the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series at https://www.facebook.com/spearssrl.tour/ or https://www.srlsouthwesttour.com .