Southern Sprint Cars return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this Saturday night 4/23/2022

Few things and announcements for this event.

1) Please reply below or contact Rick Day and let us know you will be competing and get on the entry list/Pit Parking assignment List.

2) Thanks to BG Products and Dayton Andrews Dodge, we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main.

3) The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $300.00 for this weekend if you win your heat race and also the A-Main(decal required)