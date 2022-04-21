Southern Sprint Cars return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this Saturday night 4/23/2022
This Saturday night the ground pounding Sprint cars return to 4-17 Southern Speedway. Will you be there. Extra’s have ben added for sprint cars to ensure a great field and will be a great night of racing.
Join us Saturday night April 23rd as the winged warriors of the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series invades 417 Southern Speedway. Joining the Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars0), Q-Auto Injury PRO Truck, A-Modified, Crown Vic/4.6L Ford, & Thunder Trucks
Admission for April 23rd
Pits – $35/pp
Grandstands:
Adult $20
Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18
Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13
Children 5 & under are free
Pit gates open 12pm
Grandstand Gates open 4pm
Qualifying 6pm
Features 7pm
4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event. Seating for fans in the grandstands, or bring your own chair & sit on “The Hill” – either seating selection is the same price – 1st come 1st serve
Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event
No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates
No Pets are allowed on the property
No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA
This is a family friendly venue
Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice
The next event for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series is this coming weekend April 23rd at 417 Southern Speedway.
Few things and announcements for this event.
1) Please reply below or contact Rick Day and let us know you will be competing and get on the entry list/Pit Parking assignment List.
2) Thanks to BG Products and Dayton Andrews Dodge, we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main.
3) The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $300.00 for this weekend if you win your heat race and also the A-Main(decal required)
Remember to support of great 2022 sponsors: BG Products. Dayton Andrews Dodge, Sunoco Race Fuels, Southern Race Fuels, Butler Speed and Supply and Signsfast Super Store.