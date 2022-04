Southern Sprint Cars return to 4-17 Southern Speedway this Saturday night 4/23/2022

The next event for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series is this coming weekend April 23rd at 417 Southern Speedway.

Few things and announcements for this event.

1) Please reply below or contact Rick Day and let us know you will be competing and get on the entry list/Pit Parking assignment List.

2) Thanks to BG Products and Dayton Andrews Dodge, we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main.

3) The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $300.00 for this weekend if you win your heat race and also the A-Main(decal required)