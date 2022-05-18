SAVE THE DATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! $30,000 up for grabs in this Year’s Bill Bigley Memorial @4-17 Southern Speedway

SAVE THE DATE: Thanksgiving Weekend November 25th and 26th

LOCATION: 4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL

$30,000 up for grabs to the winner

As announced at the drivers meeting last Saturday night the Bill Bigley Memorial will pay $30,000 to the winner. This event continues to grow every year.

More Details to come soon on 4-17 Southern Speedway Facebook page

Full pay out how to register will be announced soon. Huge American tire order already been placed for this event.

Where else can you win $30,000 for a 128 lap race with one set of race tires.

If you have questions message the 4-17 Southern Speedway, us here at Sunshine State Racing or the Bigley Family.

http://www.417southernspeedway.com/