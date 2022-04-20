Rutherford and Bigley wins twin 50 Sportsman races at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Last weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway they hosted twin 50 races for the sportsman, a format of twin races that have become a driver and fan favorite this year. The Sportsman in attendance were all fighting for the wins and put on a great show for the fans. When the races were over Chad Rutherford won the first feature and Dylan Bigley brought home the win in the Second feature.

Full results from the night below:

Dylan Bigley Cam race one:

4/16/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway