Rutherford and Bigley wins twin 50 Sportsman races at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Last weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway they hosted twin 50 races for the sportsman, a format of twin races that have become a driver and fan favorite this year. The Sportsman in attendance were all fighting for the wins and put on a great show for the fans. When the races were over Chad Rutherford won the first feature and Dylan Bigley brought home the win in the Second feature.
Full results from the night below:
Dylan Bigley Cam race one:
4/16/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Mini Stock
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Greg Simmons Jr[3]; 2. 61-Jacob Wallace III[2]; 3. 68-Kyle Case[1]; 4. 23Y-Kaitlyn Yocom[4]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Greg Simmons Jr[3]; 2. 61-Jacob Wallace III[2]; 3. 68-Kyle Case[1]; 4. 23Y-Kaitlyn Yocom[4]
Modified Minis
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 32-Dean Butrum[5]; 2. 93-Jeff Firestine[2]; 3. 77-Rachelle Rudolph[3]; 4. 47-Eddie Raban[4]; 5. 177-Autumn Criste[8]; 6. 3-Bobby Gordon[7]; 7. 25-Bruce Anderson[11]; 8. 73-Terry Burke[12]; 9. 38-Ronnie Abney[10]; 10. 11-Dalton Williamson[1]; 11. 28-Tim Rushing[6]; 12. 10JR-Jeff Anderson[9]
Heat 1: 1. 93-Jeff Firestine[2]; 2. 28-Tim Rushing[5]; 3. 3-Bobby Gordon[4]; 4. 47-Eddie Raban[3]; 5. 73-Terry Burke[1]
Heat 2: 1. 32-Dean Butrum[3]; 2. 77-Rachelle Rudolph[2]; 3. 38-Ronnie Abney[6]; 4. 11-Dalton Williamson[1]; 5. 177-Autumn Criste[4]; 6. 10JR-Jeff Anderson[5]; 7. 25-Bruce Anderson[7]
Sportsmans
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 5-Chad Rutherford[2]; 2. 29-Jeff Guilbault[1]; 3. 30-Chris Huntoon[6]; 4. 25W-Dylan Bigley[7]; 5. 28-Billy Bigley Jr[10]; 6. 5X-Steve Gill[3]; 7. 67-James Dubose[9]; 8. 417-Cody Krucker[8]; 9. 73-Mark Peterson[4]; 10. 94-Chris Turner[5]; 11. 62-Corey Crisafulli[11]; 12. 65-Rick Reed[12]
B Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 25W-Dylan Bigley[1]; 2. 94-Chris Turner[12]; 3. 5-Chad Rutherford[11]; 4. 29-Jeff Guilbault[6]; 5. 30-Chris Huntoon[7]; 6. 28-Billy Bigley Jr[5]; 7. 5X-Steve Gill[4]; 8. 67-James Dubose[3]; 9. (DNS) 73-Mark Peterson; 10. (DNS) 417-Cody Krucker; 11. (DNS) 62-Corey Crisafulli; 12. (DNS) 65-Rick Reed
Qualifying 1: 1. 29-Jeff Guilbault, 00:15.159[5]; 2. 5-Chad Rutherford, 00:15.176[9]; 3. 5X-Steve Gill, 00:15.177[4]; 4. 73-Mark Peterson, 00:15.223[8]; 5. 94-Chris Turner, 00:15.299[10]; 6. 30-Chris Huntoon, 00:15.306[6]; 7. 25W-Dylan Bigley, 00:15.418[2]; 8. 417-Cody Krucker, 00:15.431[7]; 9. 67-James Dubose, 00:15.670[3]; 10. 28-Billy Bigley Jr, 00:15.737[1]; 11. (DNS) 62-Corey Crisafulli; 12. (DNS) 65-Rick Reed
V8 Pure Stocks
A Feature 1: 1. 68X-Logan Allen[1]; 2. 33-Christopher Loney[4]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Guilbault Jr[3]; 4. 22JR-Todd Ansel[5]; 5. 73-Cole Cawthorne[6]; 6. 16-Josh Gorniak[2]; 7. 15-Clint Snyder[7]; 8. (DNS) 5-James Owens; 9. (DNS) 13D-Jordan Dahl
Heat 1: 1. 68X-Logan Allen[2]; 2. 22JR-Todd Ansel[4]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Guilbault Jr[3]; 4. 5-James Owens[1]; 5. (DNS) 15-Clint Snyder
Heat 2: 1. 16-Josh Gorniak[2]; 2. 33-Christopher Loney[3]; 3. 73-Cole Cawthorne[4]; 4. 13D-Jordan Dahl[1]
Chad Rutherford interview:
Steve Gill and Chad Rutherford Crash: