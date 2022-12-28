View Larger Image Record in Prize Money at the 47th Annual Rattler 250 and the 18th Baby Rattler 125 at South Alabama Speedway. Record in Prize Money at the 47th Annual Rattler 250 and the 18th Baby Rattler 125 at South Alabama Speedway. Tweet By Robert Howell|2022-12-28T11:19:39-05:00December 28th, 2022|Front Page News, Racing News|Comments Off on Record in Prize Money at the 47th Annual Rattler 250 and the 18th Baby Rattler 125 at South Alabama Speedway. Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditWhatsappGoogle+TumblrPinterestVkEmail