• Feb 12th, 2023, 9am – 3pm @ Racecar Engineering 8126 US Hwy 98 N Lakeland, FL 33809 • Open to the public

• Huge tent out front will be filled with 70-80 major brands/vendors to show off new products and help customers with technical needs etc

• Brands include: Five-star Bodies, AR Bodies, Tru-Force, Wehrs, MSD, Holley, Swift Springs, Pro-fab headers, Serck Motorsports, Allstar Performance, MPD Racing, TI22, Triple X, HANS, Simpson, Velocita, Strange Oval, Sweet manufacturing, Tilton, Brinn, Wilwood, Pro Systems, FLF Racecars and many more

• Racecar Engineering store front is open as well to buy parts. • Many parts will have big discounts day of the show.

• First 100 guests receive a goodie bag • Tons of raffle prizes including a complete Schultz Fuel cell valued at $1600.00. Many other products and product certificates as well.

• All raffle money goes directly to St Judes and Shriners childrens hospitals. In recent years we’ve sent checks for $5000.00, this year our goal is $10,000.00. Steve Dorer/Racecar Engineering will be matching donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000.00 as well so we plan to send a check for $20,000.00 to kids and families in need when this is all over.