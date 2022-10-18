Press Release, Oct 18, 2022 New Smyrna Speedway

Due to extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ian, New Smyrna Speedway is suspending all events for the rest of 2022. Robert Hart (Pres) is quoted “I do not want to rush this, I want it done right!”

Damages to the racing surface, buildings, equipment, and signage have prompted this decision.

“It breaks my heart to not run the FL Gov. Cup!” quoted Jane Hart (owner) and president of the Heart to Hart Breast Cancer Foundation. “We had to cancel the Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation Sunbelt David Rogers Super Late Model Series race and now this!” The Hart to Heart race is the premiere event to help raise money to support local Women and Men suffering from breast cancer.

This year would have been the 57th running of the prestigious FL Gov. Cup with names like Handshaw, Cagle, Allison, Tissot, Conners, Crowe, Brack, Anderson, Balough, Murray, Tuning, Porter, Cook, Orr, Russell, Rogers, Kittleson, Choquette, Colangelo and others gracing the coveted trophy. The event is one of the milestones for stock car racing.

Repairs to the facility are underway with more being scheduled at the time of this writing.

New Smyrna Speedway will return to racing in January of 2023 with the “Red Eye 50/50”.

While we wish that we could continue racing this year, circumstances will not allow. All pre entries to the 57th annual FL Gov Cup will be refunded promptly.

We apologize for any inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding and support. More detail will be posted as we continue to make New Smyrna Speedway the leader of stock car racing!

We want to thank our Sponsors, racers, fans and staff for their dedication and determination to get this great facility back into shape.