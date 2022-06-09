Night of Mayhem set for July 2nd at 4-17 Southern Speedway a night of destruction and action for the whole Family
Mark your calendars now for a night of mayhem and fun on July 2nd at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Enter all the classes for one entry fee of $60 dollars and see it all for one low price of $25 dollar entry into the stands. Enduro race, Flag pole Demo Derby and More.
Plus twin 50 crown vics paying 500 to win both races.
July 2nd
4.6 1st
1st $500
2nd$350
3rd$250
4th $200
5th $150
6th $100
7th $80
8th $70
9th $60
10 thru $30
75 lap enduro
1st $1500
2nd. $750
3rd. $300
4.6 2nd
1st $500
2nd $350
3rd $250
4th $200
5th $150
6th $100
7th $80
8th $70
9th $60
10th thru $30
10 lap paul revere
1st. $300
2nd. $200
3rd. $100
10 lap flag pole
1st. $300
2nd. $200
3rd. $100
Stock derby
$600 to win
$50 entry
Run what you Brung
$2500 to win
Mad Dog $300
$100 entry