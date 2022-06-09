Night of Mayhem set for July 2nd at 4-17 Southern Speedway a night of destruction and action for the whole Family

Mark your calendars now for a night of mayhem and fun on July 2nd at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Enter all the classes for one entry fee of $60 dollars and see it all for one low price of $25 dollar entry into the stands. Enduro race, Flag pole Demo Derby and More.

Plus twin 50 crown vics paying 500 to win both races.

July 2nd

4.6 1st 1st $500 2nd$350 3rd$250 4th $200 5th $150 6th $100 7th $80 8th $70 9th $60 10 thru $30

75 lap enduro 1st $1500 2nd. $750 3rd. $300

4.6 2nd 1st $500 2nd $350 3rd $250 4th $200 5th $150 6th $100 7th $80 8th $70 9th $60 10th thru $30

10 lap paul revere 1st. $300 2nd. $200 3rd. $100

10 lap flag pole 1st. $300 2nd. $200 3rd. $100

Stock derby $600 to win $50 entry