Hendry County Motorsports Park Creates driver package to attract new fans to grandstands

The Team at Hendry county is listening and wants help filling the stands. Let’s all get behind Ken and team and support this.

At Hendry county motorsports park we are listening and have come up with what we believe to be an excellent way to grow the family fan base at the race track. This Saturday night we will be giving each of our drivers in attendance 30 family pack tickets, which will allow a family of 4 a $25 pass for the grandstands. You can also obtain these family packs by messaging us at hendry racing.